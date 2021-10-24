Tamannaah Bhatia is suing 'MasterChef Telugu' makers for 'unprofessionalism'?

Tamannaah Bhatia's net worth is around $15 million

South actress Tamannaah Bhatia is suing the makers of MasterChef Telugu for non-payment of dues. Bhatia was earlier replaced by Anasuya Bharadwaj as the host. The culinary show marked Bhatia's debut as host on TV. However, things got ugly between the Baahubali actress and the makers of the show. Latest reports suggest that Bhatia's lawyer has issued a legal notice to the makers.

Statement

Makers stopped communicating with Bhatia?

According to a statement released by Bhatia's lawyer, "Due to the non-payment of dues on MasterChef Telugu and unprofessional conduct by the production house Innovative Film Academy, Tamannaah Bhatia is being forced to take legal action." Reports further reveal that despite the makers' unprofessional behavior, Bhatia made efforts to complete the project. But they stopped communicating with her, leaving the actress with no choice.

Details

Bhatia was replaced by Bharadwaj as 'MasterChef Telugu' host

Initially, Bhatia was excited to host the show. "As someone who has watched and admired the original MasterChef shows, the opportunity to host the show in Telugu is a dream come true," the actress had earlier said. But earlier in October, reports surfaced that Bhatia was replaced by Bharadwaj as the host of MasterChef Telugu. However, the reason behind her replacement was unknown.

Salary

What is Bhatia's net worth and how much she earns?

While there is no information regarding her remuneration for hosting MasterChef Telugu, there are various rumors about the south actress's income from her projects. In July, rumors were rife Bhatia was being paid a hefty amount of Rs. 75 lakh for a 5-day shoot for a special song in Varun Tej's Ghani. Reportedly, Bhatia's net worth is around Rs. 112 crore (approximately $15 million).

Projects

Bhatia is looking for OTT projects?

The 31-year-old actress is often called "Milky beauty" for her gorgeous looks. Reportedly, the south star will be next seen in F3 and Bhola Shankar. Apart from doing films, the actress is also looking for various OTT projects. In fact, she is among the few actors in the Telugu film industry to have projects across global streamers such as Amazon, Netflix, and Disney+ Hotstar.