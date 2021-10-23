Minoo Mumtaz, sister of late actor Mehmood, passes away

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Oct 23, 2021, 10:55 pm

Minoo Mumtaz was diagnozed with cancer a few days ago

Minoo Mumtaz, the sister of the late legendary actor Mehmood, breathed her last in Toronto, Canada on Friday night. She appeared as an actor and dancer in Hindi films during the 1950s and '60s. The news of her demise was shared in a statement by her younger brother, Anwar Ali. The yesteryear actress was recently diagnosed with cancer. She was reportedly in her 80s.

Statement

Mona Mathur Ali talks about Mumtaz's death

Ali's wife, Mona Mathur Ali, spoke to PTI about Mumtaz's demise. "She was diagnosed with cancer a few days ago but that may not have been the reason for her demise, there were other health issues. She was her cheerful best. We spoke to her 10 days ago on video call, she looked lovely, groomed and beaming self (sic)," she told the news agency.

Facts

Here's what we know about Mumtaz

Mumtaz began her career in Hindi films as a dancer in the 1950s. Her real name is Malikunnisa Ali. The name "Minoo" was given to her by Mehmood's sister-in-law, the legendary Meena Kumari. The actress also appeared in the popular Mughal-E-Azam song, Jab Raat Hai Aisi Matwali. The Naya Daur song, Reshmi Salwar Kurta Jaali Ka, featuring her extraordinary dance moves, is still popular.

Filmography

She acted opposite Balraj Sahni in 'Black Cat'

Mumtaz made her debut with a film called Sakhi Hateem. She also got an opportunity to play a lead role opposite actor Balraj Sahni in Black Cat. In Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam she appeared as a dancer in the song, Saqiya Aaj Mujhe Neend Nahin Aayegi. She also featured in another popular song, Boojh Mera Kya Naam Re, from the Dev Anand starrer CID.

Information

Other prominent film personalities who passed away in 2021

The film industry lost several prominent personalities this year. Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7 due to prolonged illness at 98. Veteran theater, TV, and film personality Surekha Sikri passed away due to cardiac arrest. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died at 40 after suffering a heart attack. Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal also passed away due to a heart attack.