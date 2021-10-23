'Dangerous': India's first film for sale as NFT on blockchain

'Dangerous' has Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguli as the lead actors

Tollywood's popular director, Ram Gopal Varma is back in the headlines with his one-of-a-kind announcement about his upcoming film Dangerous. He has announced on his social media space that the film will be India's first one to be sold as an NFT on the blockchain. Along with the announcement, he also released some new posters of the film. Here's more.

Details

Here's how the investment in 'Dangerous' works

As per Varma's announcement, one can invest in "Danger Tokens" to become a partner or buy the whole property of the film. One can buy any number of Danger Tokens to become a co-owner of Dangerous, and the person will also get the appropriate share in the revenue as per the percentage of investment. Tokens can be bought with any fiat currency or cryptocurrency.

Twitter post

First film to make use of blockchain, says Varma

Varma made the announcement about the lesbian criminal action film's partnership on his Twitter handle. His post read, "For all moralists out there, here's a hard reminder that Section 377 has been repealed legitimizing same sex relationships." It further added, "DANGEROUS will be 1st feature film in India to make use of Blockchain and be sold as an NFT... Launching RgvCoin Soon (sic)."

Twitter Post

Take a look at what Varma posted

After section 377 has been repealed INDIA’s 1st LESBIAN DUET song from DANGEROUS to release in 30 minutes at 7 pm ..A 90 minute Film,1st time in world for sale as an NFT on BLOCKCHAIN . For details visit https://t.co/YPS9lEx4tl #DangerousNFT #DangerToken pic.twitter.com/NnLxcjalgL — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 22, 2021

Reaction

'Dangerous' received backlash from the netizens

For the unversed, the film previously sparked controversy when Varma shared its posters. It did not go well with the netizens and he was accused of inaccurately depicting same-sex relationships. The film has Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly playing the lead roles. A couple of trailers of the film were also released by Varma on his social media pages.

Information

'Dangerous' will be released on November 19

To note, the makers announced that Dangerous will be released in theaters apart from getting a release on an OTT platform on a pay-per-view model. The revenues generated from theaters and the OTT platform will be divided amongst all the partners as per their investment percentage. The film is reportedly set to hit the big screens on November 19.