Despite struggles at home, 'LSC' becomes 2022's highest grosser overseas

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 24, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

'LSC' is apparently having a successful run overseas.

Although Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha received a lot of flak in the Indian markets, the film seems to be performing rather well overseas! A report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Khan's LSC managed to surpass other Bollywood biggies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to earn the title of the highest-grossing film overseas. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The PK actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theaters on August 11 which also starred actors Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

It is the Hindi remake of the cult-favorite Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starred actor Tom Hanks in the lead.

LSC opened to mixed reviews in India and fell victim to the "boycott Bollywood" trend.

Report 'LSC' surpassed 'Gangubai,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' 'The Kashmir Files' internationally

Bollywood Hungama reported that the Advait Chandan directorial surpassed actor Alia Bhatt's blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi and earned itself the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in the overseas markets. The report also informed that while LSC earned $7.5M, Gangubai had earned $7.47M, followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which grossed $5.88M, and finally, The Kashmir Files with $5.7M earning.

Collections 'LSC' Indian box office collections continue to run low

Coming to the Indian market, LSC is in its second week at the box office and it is still struggling to get an audience despite the recent holidays. In fact, the film reportedly saw a further drop after the Janmashtami period as it managed to make a business of Rs. 50L only, on Monday. It might earn Rs. 6.25cr in total by the weekend.

Report Khan's film has no takers for its OTT premiere

Further, the film is apparently struggling to get a platform for its OTT release. Khan was reportedly in talks with the streaming giant Netflix for the digital rights of his film but the deal was taken off the table. This was partly due to the film's performance and also because Khan had quoted a large amount for the film to be streamed on Netflix.