OTT release: No takers for Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 22, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Is Aamir Khan's 'LSC' struggling to get digital release platform?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was expected to join the league of top-grossing Hindi films of 2022. However, it failed to live up to the expectations and got rejected by the audience. Apparently streaming giant Netflix was in talks with Khan to acquire the digital streaming rights but word is that the deal went off the table. Read on.

Why does this story matter?

The PK actor returned to the big screen after almost four years with Laal Singh Chaddha which turned out to be his most troubled project to date.

LSC was released on August 11 and, since then, the film has managed to earn only Rs. 55cr at the box office.

Moreover, experts predict the film might earn a meager Rs. 60cr in its lifetime run.

Khan expected 'LSC' to collect Rs. 300cr, demanded big amount

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Khan was keen to release his film on Netflix. Their negotiations had reached an advanced stage but the streamer decided to pull out due to the quotation suggested by Khan. "Aamir started negotiations with a massive figure of Rs. 150 crore citing his box office history and records," the source claimed. Khan expected LSC to gross Rs. 300cr.

Actor wanted film to release on OTT six months later

Apparently, Khan was also "adamant" about releasing the film on Netflix six months after the theatrical release. The source informed that Netflix tried to reduce the cost and time period for the OTT release but Khan "remained staunch on the price and the timeline since he was also looking to release the film in China." Finally, Netflix offered an Rs. 50cr deal.

Looking at the film's performance, Netflix called off the deal

However, Khan didn't budge and pitched Rs. 125cr for his film since he expected it to make good money but Netflix felt the deal was a bit too much. The source informed that Khan was positive that Netflix would offer a better deal post the film's release but, knowing how that went, the streamer didn't return to negotiations. Finally, LSC might release on Voot.