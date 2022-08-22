Entertainment

Rajinikanth's first look from 'Jailer' revealed; shooting begins

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 22, 2022, 02:16 pm 2 min read

'Jailer' will be directed by 'Beast' filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar.

The makers of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer have revealed that the film's shooting process has been kickstarted. Announcing the news, the makers also shared the first look of the actor on Monday. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who produced Rajinikanth's previous films Annaatthe and Darbar, too. Read on to learn more about the latest development.

Jailer is an important film for both Rajinikanth and Dilipkumar.

For the former, his previous film Annaatthe received a negative response from his fans and critics. The film before that, Darbar, did not do well at the box office.

On the other hand, Dilipkumar's previous outing Beast starring Vijay received mixed to negative reviews.

Let's wait and see if Jailer becomes a game changer.

In the poster, an angry-looking Rajinikanth can be seen standing in what looks like a prison. He can be seen in a pair of khaki pants and a formal shirt. His salt and pepper hairstyle and thin-framed glasses with a sharp look hint that the film will be an intense drama. Sharing it, the makers wrote, "#Jailer begins his action Today!"

Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the project. Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan, who collaborated with Rajinikanth in Padaiyappa, will also play an important role in the upcoming film, per reports. Though the makers have not yet officially announced the rest of the cast, it is reported that Tamannaah Bhatia might play a role in the film.

Update Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' rolled out, too

Meanwhile, the shooting of the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rule led by Allu Arjun also started on Monday. Directed by Sukumar, it's a sequel to the actor-director's 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil plays the main antagonist. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play a role in the sequel.