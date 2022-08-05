Entertainment

'Indian 2': Will we see Deepika Padukone opposite Kamal Haasan?

'Indian 2': Will we see Deepika Padukone opposite Kamal Haasan?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 05, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

'Indian 2' directed by Shankar is led by Kamal Haasan.

In an unexpected turn of events, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly been roped in to play the leading lady in the Tamil film Indian 2. Directed by ace filmmaker Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel to the director's previous film Indian, which was released in 1996. The makers have not yet officially announced the casting of Padukone in the megabudget venture.

Context Why does this story matter?

Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the upcoming film initially had Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

But since she has not been engaged in movies since giving birth to her first child, it looks like the makers are looking to replace her with the 83 actor.

The film also has Rakul Preet Singh on board to play a key role.

Anticipation What will happen to portions shot with Aggarwal?

To recall, a few of Aggarwal's portions were already shot by the makers before the COVID-19 pandemic broke. It is yet to be known if the scenes will be reshot. Also, late actor Vivekh was cast in an important role and a few of his portions were also shot. An earlier report stated that the makers were on a hunt to replace Vivekh, too.

Information All you need to know about 'Indian 2'

Besides the aforementioned actors, Indian 2 also has Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, and Samuthirakani in major supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose music for the film with R Rathnavelu cranking the camera. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions along with actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin under his production banner Red Giant Pictures.

History 'Indian 2's production faced several issues

Initially, director Shankar and Lyca had issues with budgeting, following which the film was shelved. Later, an accident occurred on the set of the film in Chennai. In the mishap, three crew members lost their lives. As a result, cases were filed against the production company, Shankar, and Haasan. Finally, after Stalin came on board as a co-producer, the film is shaping up.