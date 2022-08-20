Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Jogi' teaser narrates horrors of 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 20, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

'Jogi' gets teaser, release date. (Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and director Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to breathe life into the courageous tale of three friends narrated in the film Jogi. Streaming giant Netflix unveiled the teaser of the emotional entertainer that will take us back to the horrifying 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Jogi will premiere on Netflix on September 16. Here's what the teaser contained.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dosanjh starrer Jogi will shed light on the plight of Sikhs during the 1984 riots after the assassination of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

It will also give us insight into the gruesome aftermath of it all.

Moreover, Jogi will mark Dosanjh's debut on Netflix and will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform in over 190 countries across the globe.

Post Dosanjh shows bravery, resilience as he stands by family, friends

Netflix India dropped the teaser on its social media accounts on Saturday (August 20). They captioned it, "Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix (Watch Jogi's resilience, Jogi's courage, and Jogi's friendship) (sic)." Dosanjh stars as a man who shows unwavering courage and stands by his family and friends against all odds.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser here

Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti. Jogi, streams on 16th September, only on Netflix. #Jogi #JogiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/B43Yc3vtSk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 20, 2022

Quote Playing the role of Jogi was 'fulfilling experience' for Dosanjh

In a recent interview, Dosanjh talked about the film and said, "Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix." Jogi was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and Dosanjh also told Hindustan Times in a separate interview that the decision to premiere the film on OTT was the right move.

Information Details about film's core, cast, more

Director and producer Zafar said, "Jogi is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of Jogi!" "It's about hope, brotherhood and courage in the times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people," he added further. Jogi also stars Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Hiten Tejwani.