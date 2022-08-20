Entertainment

Box office collections: 'Karthikeya 2' overtakes Bollywood biggies!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 20, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

'Karthikeya 2' hit the theaters on August 13.

Telugu film Karthikeya 2 has been witnessing a huge hike in the footfalls and receiving a positive response from cinephiles. Starting with just 50 screens on its opening day, the sequel saw tremendous growth on its seventh day as the number of screens increased to 1,000. According to reports, the film has now outperformed recently released Bollywood biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Karthikeya 2 is the third consecutive Telugu film of the month to witness success that started with Bimbisara and Sita Ramam.

However, the success of Karthikeya 2 is more significant as it was made on a smaller budget compared to the other two.

With the positive word-of-mouth reviews, the film may face a similar fate as witnessed by the Bollywood blockbuster The Kashmir Files.

Latest 'Karthikeya 2' pulled in more crowd on Day 6

In the Hindi belt, Karthikeya 2 made Rs. 1.65cr on Friday, which was its sixth day at the box office. On the other hand, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan earned Rs. 1.35cr and Rs. 1cr, respectively. Disappointingly, even the Janmashtami holiday did not do much in the favor of the Bollywood films, while Karthikeya 2 attracted more crowds.

Collections How much have the films earned so far?

Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha clashed at the box office as both were released on August 11. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the latter has collected Rs. 51.90cr so far. Raksha Bandhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, has made Rs. 38.4cr so far. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, Karthikeya 2, was released on August 13. Reportedly, it has breached the Rs. 60cr mark.

Twitter Post 'Karthikeya 2' ended Week 1 at Rs. 60.12cr, per makers

Information All you need to know about 'Karthikeya 2'

Chandoo Mondeti directed Karthikeya 2, which was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. The adventurous mystic thriller revolves around the leading man Karthik and his pursuit of the truth that leads him to the Tatva of Lord Krishna. It is reported that ZEE5 has bagged its streaming rights, though its digital debut date has not been confirmed yet.