'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Hindi version to release soon

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 20, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' will premiere on August 26 in India.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is all set to get its own Hindi version. Besides English, the latest installment from one of the most successful franchises will be released in Hindi for the first time ever. The film will be screened in India next Friday (August 26). This will also be the film's first-ever global theatrical release for the distribution label Crunchyroll.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hindi version is being screened with the intention to welcome audiences from wider sections.

Along with Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures India will release the film on about 500 screens in the country.

To recall, the anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 performed well at the Indian box office.

So, it's anticipated that this manga movie will also be received well by the fans.

Details Who have voiced for the characters in Hindi version?

As far as the voices for the Hindi version is concerned, Sanchit Wartak, Ankur Javeri, and Rajashrie Sharma have rendered their voices for the main characters: Son Gohan, Son Goku, and Son Goten, respectively. Shailendra Pandey has dubbed for Piccolo, while Prasad Barve, Mayur Vyas, and Anshul Saxena have dubbed for the other supporting characters: Vegeta, Krillin, and Trunks, respectively.

Plot 'It's time to awaken Super Hero'

Super Hero's official synopsis reads, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2." "These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes." They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? It is time to awaken, Super Hero," it added.

History All you need to know about 'Dragon Ball Super'

Akira Toriyama, a well-known manga artist from Japan made his debut in Shueisha's weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1984. After his debut, the newspaper remained a top-ranked daily for 10 and a half years, during which time, Dragon Ball Super's fandom started. Following the astonishing growth of Dragon Ball Super for over 38 years, the manga branched into TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising.