Here's a list of India's most-expensive homes and their owners

Written by Sneha Das Jul 21, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

DMart founder Radhakishan Damani bought the most expensive home in India worth Rs. 1,001 crore.

Recently a report shared by Zapkey, a home sellers solutions company showed a list of India's biggest property sales from 2021 to date. Topping the list, Indian billionaire investor, businessman, and the founder of D'Mart Radhakishan Damani bought the most expensive home in India in April 2021. Located in Mumbai's Malabar Hill, the property is worth a whopping Rs. 1,001 crore!

Residence The 61,914 square feet residence is 90 years old

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Damani is the world's 72nd richest man with a net worth of $19.7 billion. His residence named Madhukunj is around 90 years old and covers an area of 61,914 square feet. It was previously owned by Saurabh Mehta, Harsha Mehta, and Jayesh Shah, the trustee and business partners at Premchand Roychand & Sons LLC Partner Phoenix Family Trust.

Other properties Some other lavish properties owned by the billionaire

Damani had purchased the lavish apartment along with his brother Gopikishan Damani. As per the document filed with the Department of Registration & Stamps, the Government of Maharashtra, Damani paid Rs. 30 crore in stamp duty for the property. Apart from this property, Damani also owns a 156-room Radisson Blu Resort in Alibaug and a house in Mumbai's posh Altamount Road locality.

List The second most expensive property was worth Rs. 427 crore

The second most expensive property was purchased by K Raheja Corp Promoters, Neel and Ravi Raheja. The 66,800 square feet residence in Worli costs Rs. 427 crore. The third most expensive was a Rs. 253 crore property owned by JK Paper Limited. The fourth on the list is an apartment at Rs. 235 crore owned by Rajesh and Ajay Mehra of the Jaguar Group.

Popular personalities Some other expensive properties owned by popular personalities

While the list included mostly business owners, some other celebrity names were there too. The most well-known one was investment banker-turned-author Chetan Bhagat, who purchased a Rs. 11.6 crore property in Delhi last month in June. Manoj Modi, director at Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail also bought several properties in the past year at a total cost of Rs. 192 crore.