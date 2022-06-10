Lifestyle

Top 5 tourist places to visit in Bundi, Rajasthan

Written by Sneha Das Jun 10, 2022, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Bundi is a delight for history and architecture lovers. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in Rajasthan, Bundi is a historical place that is popular for its beautiful mansions, paintings, ancient forts, palaces, and step wells. Also called the blue city of Eastern Rajasthan, the small town of Bundi reflects the ancient Rajputana past as it was once home to the Hada Rajputs. Here are five tourist places in Bundi that are a must-visit.

#1 Taragarh Fort

One of the most attractive and magnificent structures in Bundi, Taragarh Fort is one of the oldest forts in Rajasthan and is believed to be the first hillside fort in India. Also called the "Star Fort," the massive square was constructed in 1354 and is located on a steep hill. Rudyard Kipling described the fort as "more the work of Goblins than of men."

#2 Nawal Sagar Lake

One of the most popular tourist places in Bundi, Nawal Sagar Lake is a stunning man-made lake and the crystal clear waters of the lake offer the reflection of the entire town. Surrounded by a beautiful landscape, the lake houses a small submerged temple in the middle, dedicated to Varuna Dev, the God of Water. It's the best place to enjoy a fun picnic.

#3 Sukh Mahal

Constructed during Umed Singh's regime, Sukh Mahal is a picturesque estate that stands on the periphery of the Jait Sagar Lake. There is a magnificent white marble umbrella that sits on the roof of the Sukh Mahal's second story. Ancient rulers used this mahal as a summer retreat. Rudyard Kipling stayed in this palace and got the inspiration for his novel Kim from here.

#4 Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary

The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary was established in 1982. It was notified as the 52nd Tiger Reserve of India in May 2022. This sanctuary is now the fourth tiger reserve in Rajasthan after Ranthambore, Sariska, and Mukundra. When here, you can spot wild boar, chinkara, hyena, fox, leopard, etc. November to March is the best time to visit this sanctuary.

#5 Raniji Ki Baori

There are over 50 baoris or step-wells in the town of Bundi which makes it popular among history enthusiasts. The baoris were constructed to fulfill water needs during times of drought. Raniji ki Baori is the largest among all the baoris and was built by Rani Nathavati Ji in 1699. The multi-storied structure is 46 meters deep with a high-arched gate and stone sculptures.