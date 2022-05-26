Lifestyle

5 popular tourist places in Mount Abu

Located in the state of Rajasthan, Mount Abu is a beautiful hill station that is well-known for its age-old temples, religious monuments, stunning lakes, and massive forts. Perched at a height of 1,220 meters, Mount Abu is also known as the Saint's Pinnacle or Hills of Wisdom. Here are five popular tourist places in Mount Abu that promise a fun vacation.

#1 Nakki Lake

Also known as the love lake of Mount Abu, Nakki Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in India with a depth of 11,000 meters and a width of a quarter a mile. Surrounded by lush greenery, uniquely shaped rocks, and magnificent mountains, this lake is considered sacred by the Garacia tribe. The tribe worships their ancestors here during Shukla Paksha in April.

#2 Toad Rock

Visited by a lot of tourists, Toad Rock is basically a colossal rock piece that sits on the shores of the river and offers breathtaking views. Also called the mascot of Mount Abu, the rock looks like a toad that is ready to jump into the lake water. The path to the rock begins near Nakki Lake and you have to climb 250 steps.

#3 Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary

One of the oldest and most established parts of the Mount Abu mountain range, the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary is around 300 meters wide and seven kilometers in length. The area was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1960 to preserve the exquisite flora and fauna of the region. You can spot around 112 plant families here along with several unique species of wild animals.

#4 Raghunath Temple

If you are looking for some spiritual sites in Mount Abu, then Raghunath Temple is the place you should visit. Dedicated to Lord Raghunath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the majestic temple is situated near the banks of Nakki Lake. The temple is quite popular among Vaishnavite devotees. According to legends, the temple was constructed by Shri Ramanand, a 14th-century Hindu scholar.

#5 Champa Cave

Located between the Toad Rock and Nakki Lake, the mysterious Champa Cave is a delight for history buffs and adventure enthusiasts. It is a popular place to try trekking. According to legends, Swami Vivekananda meditated here for a few weeks in 1891. The cave has two sections--the bigger section was used as a bedroom while the other one as a meditating seat.