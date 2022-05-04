Lifestyle

5 offbeat tourist destinations near Shimla

Written by Sneha Das May 04, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Shimla is a popular choice among mountain and adventure lovers.

Popularly known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Shimla is a must-visit tourist spot for those who love clear skies, fresh air, adventure, nature, and mountains. However, there are many picturesque valleys and small quaint villages near Shimla that are still unexplored by tourists. These places capture the true essence of Shimla. Here are five offbeat tourist destinations near Shimla you must explore.

#1 Naldehra

Located 23 kilometers from Shimla, Naldehra is a beautiful hill resort that is perfect for a pleasant vacation with your family. The place was discovered by Lord Curzon who was mesmerized by the natural beauty of Naldehra. The 18-hole high-altitude golf course is extremely famous here. You can also visit Shaily Peak, Chadwick Falls, and Mahunag Temple while enjoying a horse ride.

#2 Narkanda

Located 60 kilometers from Shimla, Narkanda is set at an altitude of 2,706 meters and adorned with cherry and apple orchards, perennial greenery, and an amazing ambiance. It is a great destination for skiing during the winters and you can enjoy a fun picnic during the summers. When here, do visit the Tanni Jubbar Lake, Hatu Mata Mandir, and try trekking to Hatu Peak.

#3 Cheog

Located 23 kilometers from Shimla, Cheog is a small hill town that is blessed with picturesque views of magnificent hills, mountains, and apple orchards. Situated 2,086 meters above sea level, the autumn or early spring season is the best time to visit this place. When here, you can enjoy horse riding through the jungle to nearby viewpoints or hike up to Dharech and Tungesh.

#4 Koti Kanasar

Located 176 kilometers from Shimla, Koti Kanasar is a small town surrounded by lush green deodar forests and green meadows. Kanasar houses several old deodar trees including Asia's biggest deodar tree with a circumference of 6.35 meters. Koti is popular for short treks and you can spot rare Himalayan birds like Western Tragopan, Steppe Eagle, etc. during your journey through the dense forests.

#5 Shoja

Located 154 kilometers from Shimla, Shoja is a perfect offbeat destination that is nestled at an altitude of 2,368 meters in the inner Seraj region below Jalori Pass. This beautiful hamlet located near Great Himalayan National Park is perfect for trekkers and also for those who want to relax amidst nature. Raghupur Fort, Waterfall Point, Serolsar Lake, and Tirthan Valley are must-visit when here.