5 ways to build habits that last

Written by Sneha Das May 04, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

Building a good habit will help you reach your goals, personally as well as professionally.

You must have heard from self-development gurus that success is carved out of your habits and not out of motivation. Because motivation is like a drug, it subsides. Whereas when anything is embedded in your routine, with or without motivation, you'd do it. This would have pushed you to form a habit. But, were you able to successfully build it? No.

#1 What is the habit you want to build & why?

I, Natasha Singh, Life Coach, share five simple, but not easy yet doable steps to form habits that stick. 1) Remind yourself of its significance because that will make you survive the process. And understand how far away you are as a personality, at the time, from this habit because it will help you set up the time taken to accomplish it.

#2 What is the time duration to achieve it?

2) If you want long-lasting changes in your lifestyle, give it a practical time frame so that it sticks. Habits are a hard-wired lifestyle. This is how your brain is used to operating. Don't try to rectify a habit that has been there for, say, 20 to 25 years in a shorter time--it will eventually frustrate your brain.

#3 What is the mindset you must have for habit-building?

3) Try "let's experiment; it will be fun to see where it goes." The reason is that when you are trying to build a habit that is an opposite version of who you are, your brain isn't able to process that. It takes it as one of the many imaginative thoughts your brain thinks in a day and thinks you aren't serious about it.

#4 Can we have a celebratory ritual?

4) The celebration or the ritual can turn this habit-building activity into a defining moment of your life. The grandness of the event and the emotions stirred by it will make your brain process that the change is for real and will finally make you stick to it. So, think of some fun celebration or ritual and make it "official."

#5 How about 'helpful peer pressure?'

5) Find & hang around with people who can help you with your goal. Spend time with those who can inspire you and make you do better. You can also make an accountability buddy who can push you, monitor your progress, and cheer for you when required. So, try these habits out, see the difference, and celebrate the progress. Let 2022 be your year!