Strong bones, better sleep: 5 benefits of khus khus

Written by Sneha Das Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena May 26, 2022, 11:55 am 3 min read

Poppy seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition and offers several health benefits.

Poppy seeds or khus khus is a well-known ingredient that is used in various Indian cuisines and adds a great aroma to any dish. Packed with magnesium, dietary fiber, vitamin C, calcium, iron, and vitamin B-6, khus khus are small oilseeds that are obtained from a flower named poppy. Found in different varieties across the world, poppy seeds offer a host of health benefits.

Khus khus is the seed of an Indian grass plant called Vetiver zizanioides.

It is also known as the Indian poppy seed. Studies have found khus khus to have antioxidant properties.

A few studies in mice have shown khus khus to have anxiolytic and nootropic activity. In traditional medicine, khus khus has been utilized for its pleasing aroma, cooling, and calming properties.

#1 Great for your cardiovascular health

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, and dietary fiber, poppy seeds are extremely good for improving your cardiovascular health. They help to maintain the good levels of cholesterol in your body and reduce the levels of bad cholesterol. The high content of iron in these seeds improves blood circulation and regulates the blood pressure levels that help in reducing the risk of harmful cardiovascular diseases.

#2 Treats mouth ulcers

Packed with pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties, poppy seeds produce a cooling effect in your body and help to treat different ulcers including mouth ulcers, peptic ulcers, canker sores, and ulcerative colitis. The bioactive compounds in these seeds help to heal wounds by encouraging tissue generation. Mix together grounded poppy seeds, powdered sugar candy, and crushed dry coconut and apply it to your mouth ulcer.

#3 Helps to fight insomnia

If you are finding it difficult to sleep every night, simply make a poppy seeds paste, mix it with warm milk, and consume. You can also have poppy seed tea to treat insomnia, improve your metabolism and get some good quality sleep at night. Packed with magnesium, these seeds help to reduce the cortisol levels in your body, eliminate stress, and calm you down.

#4 Improves digestion

Packed with a high content of insoluble fiber, poppy seeds are extremely effective in improving your digestive functions and eliminating constipation and bloating issues. It boosts the absorption of nutrients from the foods you consume and makes the passage of food easy through the alimentary canal. These tiny seeds also improve your gut health and calm your digestive system.

#5 Strengthens your bones

Your bone strength tends to decrease with age. So, boost your bone health by including poppy seeds in your everyday diet. Loaded with calcium, manganese, zinc, and copper, poppy seeds help to increase your bone mineral density and strengthen your bones and connective tissue. The manganese in them helps to reduce joint pain and promotes collagen production which keeps bone-related diseases at bay.