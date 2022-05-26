Lifestyle

5 effective tips to say no politely and guilt-free

Follow these tips to say no politely but confidently.

It's very hard to say no to people sometimes, especially when it comes to someone you love or even to your office boss. However, it's important to say no when you are pressurized to take extra work, forced to do something you hate, or asked to ruin your weekend off over some social obligation. Here are five tips to say no politely and guilt-free.

#1 Analyze the situation and give a straight answer

Once a request is posed to you, think about if you would be willing to take it up in the future or would you be unable to take it up at all. If you think you won't be able to accommodate, tell the person straight up. Giving lame excuses and beating around the bush won't put a stop to the situation.

#2 Be positive, courteous and kind

Pad your refusal with positivity and kindness instead of saying no in a harsh and rude tone. For example, if you are not able to attend a meeting or any unofficial meet, just say, "I'm sorry, I can't make it today but will definitely let you know when I can." This tone is more welcoming, warm, and polite and will make people appreciate you.

#3 Briefly explain yourself

Explanations just make things worse. But if you feel the need to, give a brief and simple one. It also makes you look polite and responsible to the other person. For example, if you have been asked to finish some extra work over the weekend, tell them the actual reason instead of making up excuses. It also won't make you feel bad about it.

#4 Prioritize your needs

Prioritize your needs and avoid putting other people's needs over yours. Burdening yourself with other people's priorities can affect your own productivity. Know when you should say no and make a list of priorities to maintain work-life balance and manage time effectively. Understand the needs of your team members and you will notice that they are also ready to oblige your boundaries.

#5 Don't let the other person guilt you into changing decision

It's possible for the other person to react and get aggressive when you refuse them. They might shoot several questions and make you feel like the guilty party. No matter what, be confident and stay firm. Don't let someone make you alter your decision. It is important to stand up for yourself. Don't give in just because that person is feeling low.