5 most scenic rail routes in India

Written by Sneha Das May 26, 2022, 09:31 am 2 min read

Trains are the most comfortable modes of transport you can opt for. During your journey, you can witness the beautiful changing landscape while sipping on some warm tea and munching on samosas. You can spot majestic mountains, greenery, waterfalls, deserts, serene rivers, and plains during your journey which calms your mind. Here are the five most scenic rail routes in India.

#1 Kalka to Shimla

The narrow-gauge train that starts from Kalka and travels till Shimla offers enchanting views of stunning deep valleys, steep pathways, and dense forests. The distance covered by the toy train from Kalka to Shimla is 96 kilometers as it passes through 82 bridges, 102 tunnels, steep curves, and pine, oak, and deodar forests. The train is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

#2 Jaisalmer to Jodhpur

Jaisalmer to Jodhpur is one of the most beautiful rail routes that will make you pray that the journey never stops and just go on as you pass through the exotic spots. A train trip from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur takes around six hours. As you gaze through the window, you will be awestruck by the stunning desert landscape with grazing camels, and yellow soil.

#3 Karjat to Lonavala

Karjat to Lonavala is a scenic rail route in Maharashtra that will mesmerize you with the beauty of the hills as you find yourself away from the city crowd. During your trip, you will pass through the Bhor Ghats and the sudden appearance of stunning rivulets and waterfalls adds to the beauty of the journey. Karjat is located 28 kilometers from Lonavala.

#4 Vasco Da Gama to Londa

If you are looking for a thrilling and enchanting train journey, then a rail trip from Goa's Vasco Da Gama to Londa in Karnataka is the perfect choice for you. The journey will give you a glimpse of Goan villages and as you proceed further, you will slide across the Western Ghats and witness stunning waterfalls. The 145-kilometer journey is simply worth it.

#5 Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram

The 86-kilometer journey from Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram will offer the most sensory experience you could have ever imagined. The journey will transport you to a different world as you pass through lush coconut groves and witness the amazing views of the Kerala and Tamilian architecture. You will notice a lot of grand Keralian churches throughout your journey that will leave you mesmerized.