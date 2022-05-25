Lifestyle

Purulia: A beautiful weekend getaway from Kolkata

Purulia: A beautiful weekend getaway from Kolkata

Written by Sneha Das May 25, 2022, 06:43 pm 3 min read

Purulia has a mystic charm and natural beauty that attract a lot of tourists. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located 299 kilometers from Kolkata, West Bengal, Purulia has a rustic ambiance and is filled with ancient temples, dense forests, towering hills, and lush green surroundings. The fascinating tribal culture is still prevalent in this land of red soil. You can find different tribal communities here like Kheria-Sabars, Kurmis, and Santhals. Here are a few places you can visit during your Purulia tour.

#1 Spend some quality time at Joychandi Pahar

If you are a fan of rock climbing, then do visit the Joychandi Pahar when in Purulia. Joychandi Pahar is named after Goddess Chandi and you will find a temple here dedicated to the Goddess that is nestled on top of this hill. The place is popular for Joychandi Pahar Paryatan Utsav which is organized every year in the foothills of the Joychandi Pahar.

#2 Soak in the nature at Ajodhya Hills

Part of the Dalma Hills and an extended part of the Eastern Ghats range, the Ajodhya Hills is situated at an altitude of 700 meters and is the most visited tourist spot in Purulia. You can learn rock climbing and mountaineering here while enjoying the serene and picturesque surroundings. It is believed that Lord Rama and Sita resided here during their exile.

#3 Garpanchkot is a must-visit

Situated on the foothills of Panchet Hill in the northeast corner of the Purulia district, Garpanchkot houses an age-old scenic fort that attracts a lot of tourists. The place also has a temple located on top of the hill that is the perfect place for photography enthusiasts. The hilltop also offers stunning views of the command area of Panchet Dam and its reservoir.

#4 Take a stroll around Baranti Reservoir

One of the most offbeat tourist spots in Purulia, Baranti Reservoir is surrounded by lush greenery, and towering mountains, which makes it perfect for a peaceful day outing. Also called the Muradi Lake, this artificial reservoir is the ideal place to enjoy a picnic with your loved ones. You can also simply take a stroll along the dense forests to relax and rejuvenate.

#5 Enjoy some local tribal dance and songs

If you want to soak in the authentic culture of Purulia, then enjoy local tribal dance and songs. You can witness jhumur songs and dance here which is popular among tribals like Munda, Oraon, Birharh, and Kharia. You can also join the village women dancers in pata nach where they perform in a line with their arms entwined. Chhau dance is also popular here.