5 mango pickle recipes from across India

India is a treasure trove for an innumerable variety of foods and condiments. Pickles or achaar are a common part of our everyday meals. They are easy to make and last several months and sometimes even a year. With raw mangoes available in abundance this summer, let's dig into preparing some lip-smacking soul-warming mango pickles from across the country.

#1 No-oil pickle recipe

Chop green mangoes into bite-sized pieces. Add nigella seeds, fenugreek, red chili powder, salt, and sugar or jaggery to the mango in a mixing bowl. Mix well. Keep in the sun for two to three days till the syrup thickens and the mango becomes tender. Or you can cook it till most of the water evaporates and the syrup becomes sticky. Store in fridge.

#2 Mustard sweet mango pickle

Soak chopped green mangoes in lime water for 30 minutes Marinate with sugar and salt for a few hours. Cook the mixture till most of the moisture evaporates and it changes color and becomes sticky. Cool it. Dry roast red chilies and mustard seeds. Ground finely and mix with the mangoes. Store in a clean dry container and fill till top with mustard oil.

#3 Sour mango pickle

Cut green mangoes and do not peel them. Mix salt and turmeric powder with mangoes and sundry them for a few hours. Dry roast mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cumin, and fenugreek and make a powder. Mix it with the mangoes, and add carom seeds, nigella seeds, fennel seeds, salt and turmeric powder. Add mustard oil, mix well and store in a dry container.

#4 South Indian mango pickle

Chop green mangoes into small pieces with the peels and marinate with salt. Dry roast fenugreek seeds, and make powder. Heat sesame oil, and add asafoetida and turmeric powder. Pour it on the marinated mangoes, add fenugreek powder, and red chili powder, and mix. Heat mustard seeds in oil and cook the mango. Store in a container with more sesame oil.

#5 Assamese mango pickle

Cut green mango into chunks with peel. Marinate overnight with salt. Drain the water and sundry for a few hours. Dry roast red chilies, fenugreek seeds, nigella seeds, cumin seeds, and peppercorns. Make a coarse powder. Heat mustard oil, add panch phoron, and turn off heat. Add masala powder to the oil with salt and turmeric powder. Pour on the mangoes and mix well.