5 popular places to visit in Una, Himachal Pradesh

Una is a beautiful destination in Himachal Pradesh that many are not aware of. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in Himachal Pradesh, Una houses several historical temples and age-old religious sites that make it quite popular among tourists. The small and quaint hilly town is well-known for its distinctive Sikh-influenced culture. The place has a pleasant temperature throughout the year and is surrounded by lush greenery which makes it perfect for nature lovers. Here are five popular places to visit in Una.

#1 Chintpurni Temple

Located at an elevation of 940 meters above sea level, Chintpurni Temple is considered one of the most important Shakti Peethas out of 51. Dedicated to Maa Chandi or Chinnamastika, it is believed that Goddess Sati's forehead fell in this place. The temple was founded by Pandit Mai Das, a Saraswat Brahmin. The stone temple is popular for its garbha griha (temple's innermost sanctum).

#2 Thaneek Pura

Located near Chintpurni Temple, Thaneek Pura is a beautiful hill station that is situated at an altitude of 950 meters and enclosed by the smaller Shivalik mountain range in the east and western Himalayan mountain range in the north. The place houses various temples and is famous for the trekking trails and fairs. You can also enjoy nature walks and forest camping when here.

#3 Kaleshwar Temple

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Kaleshwar Temple is believed to have been originally constructed 400 years ago by the Pandavas during their exile. The sacred temple was completed by the Katoch Dynasty. The temple witnesses a large number of devotees during the Maha Shivratri festival and in the month of Shravan. The temple also organizes an annual fair between the months of May and June.

#4 Gobind Sagar Lake

Gobind Sagar Lake is an artificial man-made lake in Una that is a delight for bird lovers and nature enthusiasts. The construction of the lake was started in 1955 under the supervision of the American dam-builder, Harvey Slocum, and was completed in 1962. The place is popular for boating and ferry rides. You can also enjoy water skiing, kayaking, scooter racing, and fishing here.

#5 Gurudwara Dera Baba Bharbhag Singh

A popular religious site in Una, Gurudwara Dera Baba Bharbhag Singh is located atop a hill and surrounded by colorful eucalyptus flowers. The gurdwara was established by Baba Bharbhag Singh, a well-known saint, and is dedicated to Baba Gurdarbhag Singh, a religious leader. The place is popular for organizing the Baba Bharbhag Singh Mela or Hola Mohalla Fair annually between February and March.