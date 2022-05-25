Lifestyle

5 foods that boost collagen

5 foods that boost collagen

Written by Sneha Das Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena May 25, 2022, 04:44 pm 3 min read

These foods will increase collagen production and take care of your overall health.

Collagen is basically a protein found in our bodies, including skin, bones, blood vessels, tendons, and muscles that keeps them healthy. Increasing your collagen consumption will help in strengthening your bones, relieving joint pain, increasing muscle mass, and improving your skin and hair health. It also improves your gut health and heart health. Here are five foods that boost collagen in our body.

Context Here is what our expert says

Collagen forms the building block of nearly all connective tissue in the body.

It is made up of repeating sequences of amino acids which make linear chains.

These chains then arrange and get interlinked to form a strong structure that forms the basis of most tissue in our body.

Nutrients required for collagen formation include protein, Vitamin C, and minerals like Zinc.

#1 Garlic

High in sulfur, garlic is extremely effective in boosting collagen production while adding a distinctive flavor to dishes. The trace mineral called sulfur in garlic helps to synthesize and prevent collagen breakdown. Garlic is also high in taurine which helps in building damaged collagen fibers. However, too much garlic consumption should be avoided as that can cause an upset stomach or heartburn.

#2 Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are loaded with the goodness of vitamin C, an essential nutrient that is well-known for boosting collagen levels in your body. They are also rich in antioxidants that prevent skin damage. You can get enough vitamin C from one cup of fresh strawberries to fulfill your daily requirement. In fact, strawberries contain more vitamin C than oranges.

#3 Cashews

Rich in zinc and copper, cashews are one of the most healthy nuts when it comes to increasing the production of collagen in your body. High in fiber, good fats, and antioxidants, cashews are filling and wholesome and make for the perfect healthy snacks to grab on the go. One ounce of cashews contains around 1.6 micrograms of zinc and 0.62 micrograms of copper.

#4 Egg whites

The shells and whites of eggs are packed with collagen. Egg whites are also loaded with high amounts of proline, an amino acid responsible for boosting collagen. Moreover, the collagen present in egg whites also offers other amino acids like chondroitin sulfate, hyaluronic acid, and glucosamine sulfate that are required for collagen production. These substances also help in healing wounds and building connective tissues.

#5 Chicken

The high amount of connective tissues in chicken makes it a rich source of dietary collagen and that is why various collagen supplements are extracted from chicken. According to studies, the neck and cartilage of chicken are loaded with type II collagen and are great for treating arthritis. You can have a healthy chicken soup with boiled chicken at night to boost collagen production.