How to maximize storage space in small kitchens

If you love to spend time in the kitchen, you need a large one. However, most of us have smaller kitchens, since we live in apartments. Half the joy of cooking dies in organizing, watching things toppling over, and fighting off counter space in the kitchen. To solve this problem we have some tips for you on how to maximize storage space.

#1 Utilize the corners

Almost everyone has a modular kitchen today, and with that, we know how you can use up the extra space in corners for storing heavier and less frequently used items. Install additional shelves on the wall over your fridge to store items not being used every day, or for a microwave oven. Keep daily items at eye-level racks and top drawers.

#2 Install hooks and risers

Install hooks and racks to hang your cups and saucers. You might think it will look messy and all out there. But trust us, it won't if you organize them well. You can double your space with risers in cabinets and counters to use that extra room you get vertically. Use hooks to hang chopping boards and napkins on the edge of the counter.

#3 Use organizing baskets

Store small items in these organizing baskets to give your kitchen a neat look. This way you will also not lose or misplace anything. Baskets can be kept inside the drawers, or on open shelves to give them a nice and uniform look. They are also a good place for small packets and other items that keep moving around in the kitchen.

#4 Built-in appliance space

Instead of keeping a toaster, coffeemaker, or microwave outside, try to have designated places for them in the kitchen. Try to hide them from plain sight and store them away when not in use. You can get sliding doors, or cabinets specified for these items. They will also smoothly blend in with the rest of the cabinetry. Store lesser-used appliances in the higher cabinets.

#5 Utilize the space behind cabinet doors

There are multiple cabinets in our kitchens. Why not utilize the space behind their doors? There are several organizing items that can be hung on them. You can place hooks for ladles and your chopping boards. Hang racks on the inside of the cabinet doors to store bigger items. However, you would have to consider how much space the door offers inwards.