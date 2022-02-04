Lifestyle

Keep your groceries fresh for longer with these 5 tips

Keep your groceries fresh for longer with these 5 tips

Written by Sneha Das Feb 04, 2022, 07:53 pm 3 min read

Your extra grocery items can end up in trash if not stored correctly.

Have you ever found a coriander bunch in a worn-out state under the other vegetables in your refrigerator? Been there, done that! It feels horrible to throw out something just because you forgot about it. All you need is the knowledge of the right tips and tricks to store your grocery items. This will help you save some money and prevent food wastage.

#1 Cover bananas with plastic wrap

The high amounts of ethylene gas in bananas make them ripe quickly which turns them black. Just plastic wrap the crown of the bananas to slow down the production of ethylene. This will ensure that your bananas don't ripen too quickly. Also, keep the bananas away from other fruits as the ethylene gas might also encourage them to ripen more quickly.

#2 Wrap leafy greens in paper towels

Leafy greens are tough to store for long unless you know the right way to preserve them. It might be challenging to spot the spoiled leaves from your greens in case they go bad. Wrap the greens in paper towels to prevent any slimy residue on them and soak the excess moisture. This will also ensure that your greens are fresh and crispy.

#3 Wash the berries in vinegar

Berries like raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries, have mold spores that make them go bad quickly. Also, the mold can spread fast and spoil other berries as well. Therefore, soak the berries in one part vinegar and three parts water solution. Then rinse them well and pat them dry before consuming. This will kill bacteria, prevent mold growth, and keep the berries fresh for long.

#4 Use air tight containers for storing grains

In case you buy grains like oatmeal, wheat, rice, and barley in bulk, then store them correctly to prevent the extra items from going to waste. Divide the bulk items into small portions and transfer them to airtight containers to maintain their freshness and prevent any bugs. Also, label the containers by writing their purchase dates to know how long the grains were stored.

#5 Manage your herbs just like flowers

Proper preservation techniques can keep herbs, green onions, and asparagus fresh for longer and prevent them from turning dark and brittle. Store the herbs upright in a tall glass with clear water just like flowers. Trim the stems, cover the tops with plastic wrap, and store them in the fridge. Replace the water regularly to keep them fresh for up to 10 days.