5 diet trends that will be popular in 2022

Jan 24, 2022

Diet trends have become a thing now. Every year there is a new diet that promises weight loss, more immunity, or generally better well-being. It is obviously not easy to decide which one is good for you and which isn't. Also, there is no way to know how effective these diets really are. Let's take a look at five such diet trends for 2022.

#1 The Pegan Diet

The Pegan diet is a mix of the paleo and vegan diet. The diet includes 75% plant-based foods and 25% sustainable meats, eggs, poultry, and eggs. This diet excludes bread, dairy products, most grains, sugary and processed foods. However, you might need supplements of a few nutrients like iron and vitamin B12. People with anemia or osteoporosis should avoid this diet.

#2 Tom Brady's Diet (TB12)

Tom Brady is an American football quarterback and has his own diet, popularly known as the TB12 diet. TB12 diet is a 20% protein-rich diet (red meat and seafood) and an 80% plant-based diet (whole grains, fruits seeds, and vegetables). The diet eliminates gluten, dairy, corn, soy, coffee, alcohol, sugar, trans fats, and highly processed foods. This diet might be slightly difficult for beginners.

#3 The ProLon Diet

The ProLon diet is a five-day fasting program that has pre-packaged meals that are plant-based and includes energy bars, snacks, drinks, supplements, and soups. It is focused on nourishment of the body and cellular rejuvenation. The diet took over 20 years of research funded by the National Institutes of Health to develop. A single meal kit costs $175 with 20 free fast bars.

#4 The Golo Diet

Golo diet was created in 2009. Created by a company of the same name, the diet helps lose weight, increase metabolic efficiency and treat health conditions like cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. In this diet, you are required to eat 1,300-15,00 calories (high in nutrition) along with a vitamin provided by the company called Release. However, the capsules are not FDA-approved.

#5 Mediterranean Diet

The roots of the Mediterranean diet can be traced to the eating habits of people who live near the Mediterranean Sea. It predominantly includes vegetables, fruits, legumes, beans, cereals, nuts, olive oil, and seafood. The diet can also decrease the chances of heart disease apart from promoting weight loss. This delicious diet includes recipes from Turkey, Greece, Spain, Morocco, and Italy.