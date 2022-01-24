Lifestyle

5 shows to watch if you enjoyed 'Ozark'

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 04:51 pm

Watch these five shows for a kick of crime and drama.

Family, love, deceit, financial crimes, drugs, double life--this sums up the popular Netflix show Ozark. The show was back with its fourth season on January 21 and some of you must have already binge-watched it. But if you are feeling a void, there are some other popular shows you can watch that promise a similar level of thrill. Here are five such shows.

#1 Queen of the South

Ozark narrates the story of a normal human being who gets entangled in a web of crime while slowly climbing up the ladder. This Netflix show runs on a similar theme. It tells the story of a woman who flees to America after the man she loves is killed by the Mexican drug cartel. She enters the drug business and sees a meteoric rise.

#3 Bloodline

Bloodline narrates the story of a wealthy family in the Florida Keys, just as of the Byrde family in the beautiful landscape of the Ozarks. The family has a childhood home with countless memories along with dark secrets and a dark past. It revolves around family disputes and then moves into a bigger web of crimes and morality, all in a scenic setting.

#2 Narcos/Narcos: Mexico

The war between drug cartels in Ozark is ruthless where no one is spared. If you like a dose of cartel action, then what better than Narcos. The show displays the real-life story of the spread of cocaine drug cartels worldwide and how drug lord Pablo Escobar became dangerously powerful. Narcos: Mexico came later and focuses on the drug trade in Mexico.

#4 Breaking Bad

When Ozark started streaming, several people compared it to the iconic series Breaking Bad. Breaking Bad is about a chemistry teacher, Walter White who opts to become a meth producer after getting diagnosed with cancer to earn ample money for his family. The show is all about money laundering and drugs, a very similar pitch that was taken by Ozark.

#5 Spotless

Spotless isn't as famous, but the level of gore and criminal activities make it a close cousin of Ozark. The show is about a man who runs a crime scene cleaning business in London. Things start to unravel after his brother shows up with a woman's body in a van. The show also features dark satire, something that is freakishly brilliant in Ozark.