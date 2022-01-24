5 shows to watch if you enjoyed 'Ozark'
Family, love, deceit, financial crimes, drugs, double life--this sums up the popular Netflix show Ozark. The show was back with its fourth season on January 21 and some of you must have already binge-watched it. But if you are feeling a void, there are some other popular shows you can watch that promise a similar level of thrill. Here are five such shows.
Queen of the South
Ozark narrates the story of a normal human being who gets entangled in a web of crime while slowly climbing up the ladder. This Netflix show runs on a similar theme. It tells the story of a woman who flees to America after the man she loves is killed by the Mexican drug cartel. She enters the drug business and sees a meteoric rise.
Bloodline
Bloodline narrates the story of a wealthy family in the Florida Keys, just as of the Byrde family in the beautiful landscape of the Ozarks. The family has a childhood home with countless memories along with dark secrets and a dark past. It revolves around family disputes and then moves into a bigger web of crimes and morality, all in a scenic setting.
Narcos/Narcos: Mexico
The war between drug cartels in Ozark is ruthless where no one is spared. If you like a dose of cartel action, then what better than Narcos. The show displays the real-life story of the spread of cocaine drug cartels worldwide and how drug lord Pablo Escobar became dangerously powerful. Narcos: Mexico came later and focuses on the drug trade in Mexico.
Breaking Bad
When Ozark started streaming, several people compared it to the iconic series Breaking Bad. Breaking Bad is about a chemistry teacher, Walter White who opts to become a meth producer after getting diagnosed with cancer to earn ample money for his family. The show is all about money laundering and drugs, a very similar pitch that was taken by Ozark.
Spotless
Spotless isn't as famous, but the level of gore and criminal activities make it a close cousin of Ozark. The show is about a man who runs a crime scene cleaning business in London. Things start to unravel after his brother shows up with a woman's body in a van. The show also features dark satire, something that is freakishly brilliant in Ozark.