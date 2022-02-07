Lifestyle

5 ways to save dying houseplants

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 07, 2022, 10:18 pm 3 min read

Indoor plants are more complicated than we think.

Plant parenting can help lift your mood but it is not an easy job. Sometimes, you buy a plant you loved at the nursery but see it drooping after a few months. Don't worry though. There are a few ways you can save a dying houseplant and bring it back to life. You just need to save it before it gets too late.

#1 Ensure you are not overwatering the plant

Overwatering your houseplant does more harm than good—it drowns your plant. Healthy soil permits oxygen to exist in the space between soil particles. But if the soil is constantly wet, there will be a lack of adequate air pockets, resulting in decreased oxygen supply. So, allow the soil to dry, and don't water the plant until the soil gets slightly damp or bone dry.

#2 Repot it into fresh soil

If your plant is being choked due to less space for its roots to expand and grow, it's high time you repot the indoor plant. Firstly, remove the plant from the current pot and gently loosen up its roots. Now, repot the plant into fresh soil. And, make sure to opt for a pot that is only slightly bigger than the previous one.

#3 Check if your plant is getting enough sunlight

Growing a plant without proper sunlight is a huge mistake. Pale, yellow leaves can be a sign of inadequate sunlight. In this situation, do not place the plant in direct sunlight. Instead, place it in an area where it gets indirect sunlight for two hours daily. After four to five days, gradually expose the plant to more sunlight for around four hours a day.

#4 Trim your plant

It is also important to find out about the conditions your particular houseplant prefers. But no matter what is wrong, never leave a dying houseplant with dying leaves. Try to trim all the brown and dead leaves of your plant. This is crucial because dying leaves leach nutrients from the plant that can be better used in the remaining healthy leaves and flowers.

#5 Ensure adequate hydration

If the soil has become like a hardened dry brick, simply watering the plant from the top will not help because it will probably run down from the sides. Hydrate the soil by putting the entire pot into a bucket full of water for 15-30 minutes. Also, shift it to a humid spot, like your bathroom, so that it absorbs moisture through its leaves.