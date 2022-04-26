Lifestyle

#KaneTanaka: Lifestyle habits of those endowed with a long life

#KaneTanaka: Lifestyle habits of those endowed with a long life

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 26, 2022, 04:02 pm 2 min read

World's oldest person, Kane Tanaka, died at age 119. (Photo credit: Flickr)

A Japanese woman recognized as the world's oldest person, Kane Tanaka, died at age 119 recently. With her demise, the world's oldest person is now Lucile Randon, a French nun aged 118. Japan's new record-holder is 115-year-old Fusa Tatsumi. Ever thought about what made these people tick and how they live their lives? Let's take a look at some of their traits.

#1 They love food, and not just the healthy kind

If you look at the records of most people who lived to be over a hundred years, you will notice that they ate well. While they ate their vegetables and fruits, they also had a healthy helping of meats and desserts. Even Tanaka was known to love chocolates and sodas. However, balance is always the key to good health. So eat wisely!

#2 Old age never forced them to quit moving

Jeanne Calment, a French supercentenarian and the oldest human to have ever lived (she died at age 122), loved to cycle. In fact, she cycled until her 100th birthday. However, she later broke her ankle and after recovering, took up walking. Obviously, not everyone who exercises lives to be over a hundred. But there is no denying the fact that being physically active helps.

#3 Friendly and socially active

Most people who live a long life are socially active. Such people tend to be happier. Sarah DeRemer Knauss, the oldest person ever from the United States who died at the age of 119 in 1999, was described by a staff member of the nursing home she was at for nine years as "...the friendliest person she had ever met among the home's residents."

#4 The belief in a higher power

The association between the mind, health, and a sense of purpose are influential. Having faith in the Universe, or higher power is a practice that can increase your longevity. Jeanne Calment regularly prayed to God and pondered over the afterlife. French nun Lucile Randon (Sister Andre), who replaced Tanaka as the oldest person alive, starts her day by attending the Mass.

#5 Laugh, joke and let go of stress

Not surprisingly, most people who live a long life are happy and cheerful. They laugh and made light of stressful situations. If you peruse Sister Andre's interviews, you will see that she was one such person. Practice meditation to counter stress, get enough sleep to rest your mind, and engage in activities like gardening that reduce stress.