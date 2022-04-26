Lifestyle

How to make a small balcony feel spacious

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 26, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

Beautify your balcony and make it an attractive spot in your home.

We try to make the best use of small spaces, but also want to make them appear larger. Balconies are often our favorite corners at home, where we sit back and chill, or simply watch the world go by. But not everyone has a large balcony that they can decorate according to their fancy, so they make do with the little space.

#1 Introduce in-built seating

Having in-built seating or furniture actually makes a room or any space appear cleaner and larger than it is. Also, with built-ins, you'll not have to worry about storms knocking over your furniture. If there are pillars, you can also use that cooped-up space for a built-in cupboard for storage. You can store away brooms and wipers here.

#2 Use the wall space

Hang planters on the wall or paintings to make the balcony feel like an extended part of your apartment. You can make a vertical garden on the available wall. Not only will it look pretty and purify the air around you, but also help you lessen your kitchen purchases. Plant mint, coriander, tulsi, lemongrass, dill, musk fenugreek, and the like.

#3 Be smart while picking planters

Needless to say, plants make a space look beautiful. Choose your plants wisely, depending on the space you have. On a small balcony, you cannot keep a large planter with huge foliage, and neither can you keep too many small pots taking up a lot of floor space. You can either create a vertical garden or introduce a shelving unit to hold the planters.

#4 Foldable furniture

In case you want to sit on your balcony with your cuppa and read a book, make sure to use a foldable chair and a side table. Once you're done, you can remove and keep the furniture aside and utilize the space for other things. Keep your furniture sleek and modern to keep up with the look of the space.

#5 Utilize these interior decor tricks

Use visual trickery to make your balcony appear bigger. Spread a striped rug on the floor. Keep the direction of the stripes toward outer space, such as the railing. This way your eyes are automatically drawn outwards and into the space beyond, making the space appear bigger. Also, instead of one color, use a combination of dark and light colors to add depth.