5 ways to make your study room more productive

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 16, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

A comfortable and less distracting study space can help improve productivity.

A study room needs a special environment. So, simply placing a table and a chair with a few books won't cut it. Whether you are trying to set up a study room or just a study area, it is important to be mindful about how you handle the space. But it can all get pretty confusing. Here are a few tips you can follow.

#1 Place your study table near the window

A study table near the window will allow natural light to enter your room and clears away negative energies around your table. If you study in the morning, the vitamin D that you receive from sunlight can improve your mood to study. But do not place the table exactly in front of the window as the views outside can be distracting.

#2 Place some green plants

Plants are beyond just decorative pieces. They add positivity to your home and freshen up the air indoors. Plants produce dramatic stimuli that help improve the attention capacity of people. They can also eliminate stress and the color green can lift your mood. You can choose from succulents to place on or around your table.

#3 Invest in a bookshelf

Don't keep your books on the study table. Invest in a bookshelf with several partitions to segregate and organize your books properly. But make sure you do not overdecorate with items like photo frames. You can, however, put some of your awards, calendars, and planners. Your awards will motivate you to do better, while planners will help you to organize your time efficiently.

#4 Keep the space organized

No matter how busy you are, make an effort to keep the space organized. Declutter regularly as a cluttered space translates to a cluttered mind. Go through your paperwork, segregate, and only keep what is important. The best way is to not let unnecessary papers collect on your table. Remove the empty coffee mugs and water bottles. Refrain from unnecessary snacking in the area.

#5 Light up the room

Dim lighting in a study room, especially if you are a night owl or an early bird, can make you feel sleepy. Ensure correct placement of lights for proper visibility. You can place an LED light in front of the study table. Dark colors on the walls can darken the space. So, choose lighter colors for your study room.