Last updated on Nov 27, 2020, 02:28 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Suzuki has introduced a new Solio Bandit multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in its home country.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an MG Hector-inspired grille, a boxy side profile, and a feature-loaded cabin. It draws power from a mild-hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.2-liter petrol engine and an electric motor.
Here's our roundup.
The Suzuki Solio Bandit has a small, boxy design featuring a blacked-out mesh grille with chrome surrounding, a large bumper, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs.
On the sides, the car is flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section has a roof-mounted spoiler, vertical tail lamps, and full-width chrome plate bearing the company's logo.
The Suzuki Solio Bandit is powered by a mild hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 89.75hp/118Nm and a 3.05hp/50Nm DC synchronous motor. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The car also gets three driving modes- Urban, Suburban, and Highway.
The Solio Bandit has a dual-tone cabin with auto climate control, adjustable seats, a 6-speaker sound system, key-less entry, a USB charging port, and a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control.
It houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features.
For safety, the MPV offers multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.
In Japan, the Suzuki Solio Bandit starts at ¥20,06,400 (roughly Rs. 14.20 lakh) for the 2WD trim and goes up to ¥21,31,800 (approximately Rs. 15.09 lakh) for the 4WD variant. The car is likely to make its way to India sometime in 2021.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.