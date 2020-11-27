Japanese automaker Suzuki has introduced a new Solio Bandit multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in its home country. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an MG Hector-inspired grille, a boxy side profile, and a feature-loaded cabin. It draws power from a mild-hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.2-liter petrol engine and an electric motor. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Suzuki Solio Bandit: At a glance

The Suzuki Solio Bandit has a small, boxy design featuring a blacked-out mesh grille with chrome surrounding, a large bumper, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the car is flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section has a roof-mounted spoiler, vertical tail lamps, and full-width chrome plate bearing the company's logo.

Information Power and performance

The Suzuki Solio Bandit is powered by a mild hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.2-liter petrol engine that delivers 89.75hp/118Nm and a 3.05hp/50Nm DC synchronous motor. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The car also gets three driving modes- Urban, Suburban, and Highway.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Solio Bandit has a dual-tone cabin with auto climate control, adjustable seats, a 6-speaker sound system, key-less entry, a USB charging port, and a power steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, the MPV offers multiple airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree-view camera.

