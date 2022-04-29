Lifestyle

Top 5 tourist places in Kamshet

Written by Sneha Das Apr 29, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

Kamshet offers various adventure sports, including rock climbing, and several water sports. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Located 45 kilometers away from Pune in Maharashtra, Kamshet is a small hill station that houses age-old Buddhist caves and stunning temples including the Bhairi and Bedse Caves. Popularly known as the paragliding capital of India, the place is not only perfect for adventure enthusiasts but also a delight for history buffs and nature lovers. Here are the top five places in Kamshet.

#1 Shinde Wadi Hills

Shinde Wadi Hills is one of the best paragliding spots in Kamshet that is also known for its mesmerizing sunrise and sunset views. The hills are located at a height of 100-200 feet above sea level which makes it perfect for paragliding beginners. According to legends, during the battle against the Britishers, the soldiers of Madhavrao Shinde fired from this hilltop.

#2 Bedse Caves

One of the oldest caves in Maharashtra, the Bedse Caves dates back to 60 BC. These dark, damp, and mysterious caves are located on a sloppy hill location. Once you enter, you will find four 25 feet high pillars with elegant and ancient carvings of horses, and elephants on the walls. Here, the primary cave called Chaitya has a magnificent stupa in between.

#3 Kondeshwar Temple

Located amidst a dense forest, Kondeshwar Temple is an ancient elephant temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple can be reached after a rocky hike and represents the beautiful Hemadpanthi style of architecture. It is constructed using black stones. There is Shri Khateshwar Maharaj Samadhi, a cascading waterfall, and a beautiful pond surrounding the temple. Mahashivratri is celebrated with great fervor here.

#4 Pawna Lake

One of the perfect places to seek peace and serenity, Pawna Lake is a paradise for those who love camping. It is surrounded by high hills and experiences pleasant weather all year round. The artificial lake was formed after the construction of the Pawna Dam in the west across the Pavana River. Lohagad, Tikona, Visapur, and Tungi forts near the lake are a must-visit.

#5 Bhaje Waterfall

Named after the popular Bhaje Caves, the magnificent and stunning Bhaje Waterfall is a must-visit spot in Kamshet. The place is surrounded by lush greenery and high rocky hills that add to its beauty. You can take a dip in the cool waters to get rid of all the fatigue. You can even camp here or hike up the hill.