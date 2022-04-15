Lifestyle

5 vegetarian burgers to make at home

5 vegetarian burgers to make at home

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 15, 2022, 06:39 pm 2 min read

You can make a variety of vegetarian burgers easily with these recipes. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Foodies like to try new things frequently and cannot stay bound to a routine meal. If at the time of evening tea, your tummy craves something crunchie and snacky and you want to try out something different without putting in too much work, try out a few burger recipes. Burgers can be prepared quickly and with a variety of ingredients.

#1 Black bean burger

Mash cooked black beans and mix chopped onion, garlic, carrots, and capsicum. In another bowl, mix cornstarch with water, adding cumin powder, chili sauce, chili powder, salt, and black pepper. Pour it into the black bean mix and add breadcrumbs and flour to get a thick batter. Add dollops of the batter onto a greased pan and bake until cooked in the center.

#2 Paneer cutlet burger

Cut paneer into steaks. Mix chili powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and lemon juice with flour and make a coating batter. Coat the paneer piece with this and then coat it with bread crumbs. Deep fry the steak until golden brown. Your easy paneer patty is ready, now simply arrange the burger with your choice of ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise etc.

#3 Mix veg burger

Mash boiled rajma, and then add grated carrots, potatoes, onion, boiled corn, garlic powder, and salt. Mix this well and shape it into patties. Either deep fry or brush with oil and bake until cooked in the center. Arrange the burger with your choice of toppings, and enjoy this relatively healthy and tasty snack in the comfort of your home!

#4 Vegetable cheese burger

If your kids love burgers but dislike eating vegetables, then this is the perfect snack for them. Heat some butter and oil and sauté chopped onions and garlic. Add chopped beetroot, carrots, beans, and capsicum. Add some tomatoes, salt, and pepper and mix well. Grill burger buns, spoon some of this stuffing, onion rings, a cheese slice, and close it. Serve with ketchup.

#5 Falafel burger

Grind together onion, coriander, and garlic until fine. Add boiled chickpeas, rolled oats, flour, and feta cheese, and blend. Take a required amount of the mixture and shape them like patties. Now either deep fry or shallow fry these patties for your burger. To keep things slightly different, use hummus instead of mayonnaise while you arrange the burger.