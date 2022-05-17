Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Tirthan Valley

Your guide to traveling to Tirthan Valley

Written by Sneha Das May 17, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

Tirthan Valley is a mind-blowing and amazing place. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Located in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, Tirthan Valley is nestled at an altitude of more than 1,600 meters above sea level and is the perfect offbeat destination to travel to this summer. You can enjoy many activities here like trekking, wildlife watching, and fishing while spending some quality time in the lap of nature. Here's everything you need to know about the beautiful valley.

Accessibility How to reach Tirthan Valley?

Bhuntar is the nearest airport to Tirthan Valley, located 48 kilometers away from the location. You can take a taxi from the airport. You can take a train to Ambala or Kiratpur and then hire a cab from the railway station. You can also take a bus from Delhi, Punjab, or Haryana and reach Aut, about 28 kilometers away from Tirthan Valley.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit

Serolsar Lake is one of the popular tourist attractions in Tirthan Valley. There is also a sacred temple of Goddess Buddhi Nagin surrounding the crystal clear waters of the lake. You can also visit the Great Himalayan National Park spread across 900,00 hectares of land and listed in UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. Chhoie Waterfall, Raghupur Fort, Jalori Pass, and Jibhi are must-visit when here.

Things to do Things to do in Tirthan Valley

When in Tirthan Valley, you must try your hands at trout fishing in the crystal clear waters of the Tirthan River. The river houses several brown and rainbow trout. Rock climbing is a popular adventure sport here. You can also enjoy camping and bird watching here along with trying the authentic local cuisine like trout Tawa fry, chicken roast, mutton rada, and trout curry.

Temperature Temperature during the summers

The summer season is the best time to visit Tirthan Valley during which the place experiences a pleasant temperature of 25 degree celsius. During this time, you can enjoy adventure activities like fishing, camping, hiking, and trekking while taking a dip in the cool waters of the Tirthan River. However, carry a light jacket or some warm clothes as the nights can get chilly.

Lodging Where to stay?

Tirthan Valley houses some beautiful resorts, homestays, guest houses, cottages, and hotels where you can enjoy a comfortable and cozy stay. Many hotels and resorts are nestled amidst the splendid valley and mystic forests and are perfect for families, couples, and friends. You can also find several hostels here which are safe, hygienic, budget-friendly, and perfect for solo travelers and backpackers.