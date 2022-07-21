Lifestyle

Follow these diet plans to stay healthy and fit

Maintaining a healthy diet is vital for short-term and long-term health.

Modern times have seen the popularity of diet plans among the young and old alike. With ever-increasing types of diets, it can seem overwhelming to decide which diet is best for you. You must not follow a diet plan with the sole purpose of weight loss, but to maintain your long-term health. Here are some of the best diet plans to keep you fit.

Heart health Mediterranean diet

This diet involves a heavy intake of leafy green vegetables with a limited amount of meat. It is named after the eating habits of the cultures around the Mediterranean Sea. The aim is to promote heart health rather than weight loss. It involves eating whole grains, nuts, fruits, and fish and encourages the use of oil and butter in controlled quantities.

Plant-based foods Vegan diet

The past decade has seen the rise in popularity of the vegan diet. Several celebrities are known to follow this diet for benefits including weight loss, better heart health, and sugar control. It calls for the elimination of all animal products, including dairy products. Eating vegetables, other plant-based foods, and dietary supplements are the main sources of nutrients for those following this diet.

Low-sodium diet DASH diet

DASH or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet is one of the healthiest diets aimed at preventing hypertension. This low-sodium diet offers 1,500-2,300 milligrams of sodium intake per day. It encourages eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, low-fat dairy products, and lean protein-rich foods like beans, chicken, and fish. It doesn't allow foods with high content of sugar, fat, or salt.

Reducing risk of obesity Indian diet plan

This is a 4-week vegetarian diet plan which is aimed at reducing the risk of obesity and improving satiety and bowel movement. It is a lacto-vegetarian diet that involves the intake of dietary fiber from leafy green vegetables. Milk and milk products are encouraged to improve gut bacteria. It is a 1,500-calorie diet that is diabetes and digestion-friendly and has Ayurvedic roots.

Sugar-less diet Paleo diet

One of the world's most popular diets, the Paleo diet is great for your overall health and weight loss. It involves the complete removal of sugar, processed foods, grains, and dairy. The aim is to make the body burn fat to produce energy. Vegetables, nuts, fish, eggs, and meat of grass-fed animals are to be eaten. Fruits are the only allowed source of sugar.