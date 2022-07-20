Lifestyle

For just Rs. 1,500/night, stay at these places in Istanbul

For just Rs. 1,500/night, stay at these places in Istanbul

Written by Sneha Das Jul 20, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

If you are traveling on a tight budget, then these few accommodation options in Instanbul are just perfect for you.

One of the most popular cities in the world, Istanbul has a 2,500-year-old history and cultural heritage attached to it along with some amazing landmarks and vibrant nightlife. The city is home to great architecture and hidden places that make it worthy of exploration. If you are planning a trip to Istanbul, then check out these budget accommodations within Rs. 1,500 per night!

Affordable option Nostalji Hostel

One of the most affordable lodging options in Turkey's largest city, the Nostalji Hostel is situated around 35 kilometers away from the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport. The property has male, female, and mixed rooms, all equipped with a pay-TV, heating system, and a safe. The rooms have sofa beds, bunk beds, and adjustable beds. You can enjoy a continental breakfast here daily.

Extraordinary service Gökçe Pansiyon & Otel

Located in Çağlayan, one of the central places in Istanbul, Gökçe Pansiyon & Otel is well-known for meeting their guests' expectations through their extraordinary service. There is a small masjid in the hostel. The property also houses laundry and ironing services and a study room, TV room, library, and cafeteria. The hostel provides superior internet service with a 50 Mbps internet connection.

Convenient location Express Inci Airport Hotel

Located in the Kucukcekmece district in Istanbul, the Express Inci Airport Hotel is just 1.9 miles away from Istanbul Ataturk Airport and 2.7 miles away from CNR Expo. You can explore several cafes and restaurants within a walking distance of the hotel. Some rooms offer a view of the city or the garden. You can also hire a bike or car to travel around.

Pet-friendly hostel Istiklal terrace hostel

Located in the Old City Sultanahmet district, this hostel is just a 15-minute walk away from Beyazit Square. The Havalimani Transfer bus station is 0.4 kilometers from the property which makes it convenient for travelers. It's a pet-friendly hostel, making it a delight for pet lovers. The property has a barber shop and also offers laundry, dry-cleaning, ticket assistance, and commercial services.

Well-furnished rooms Plus Park Suite & Hotel

The Plus Park Suite & Hotel is located at a 10-minute walking distance from the city's Beylikduzu Migros AVM and is perfect for those traveling on a tight budget. The hotel is 0.6 kilometers away from Marmara Park. The two-star property has 18 rooms with a balcony and seating area. All rooms are well-furnished with sound-proof windows, and parquet floors.