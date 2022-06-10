Lifestyle

5 best places in India for coffee lovers

If you are a coffee lover and looking to travel to a place where you can get the authentic flavor of coffee, then you have landed on the right page. An Indian Sufi saint Baba Budan introduced coffee to India after carrying coffee beans from Yemen to Karnataka's Chikmagalur Hills. Here are five places in India coffee lovers must visit.

#1 Yercaud in Tamil Nadu

Also known as the Jewel of South India, Yercaud is India's oldest coffee plantation destination, initiated in the 19th century by the collector of Salem. There are several orange and coffee plantations here nestled amidst the picturesque surrounding of the hill station. It houses the first Indian-owned coffee plantation called MSP Coffee. There are several pepper plantations here as well.

#2 Coorg in Karnataka

Your coffee trail will remain incomplete without visiting Coorg in Karnataka which is famous for its coffee production. Surrounded by numerous lakes, lush green hills, and rich flora and fauna, Coorg grows the world-famous Arabica and Robusta varieties of coffee. November is the best time to visit this hill station for coffee lovers as you can witness berry picking during this time.

#3 Wayanad in Kerala

Located in the South Indian state of Kerala, Wayanad is the perfect place to spend a peaceful vacation with your loved ones amidst the beautiful and fragrant coffee plantations. After tasting the authentic coffee here, you can hike up to Edakkal Caves, enjoy birdwatching, and experience river rafting in the Kuruva Dweep River. November-December is the perfect time to visit this place.

#4 Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh

Araku Valley is popularly known for its indigenous coffee that has a rich and bold flavor. When here, do visit the Ananthagiri Hills which have millions of coffee plantations. Coffee is grown here using organic farming techniques and thousands of tribals are part of the cultivation process. You must try the Araku Emerald here which is basically organic coffee grown by local tribes.

#5 Chikmagalur in Karnataka

Apart from mesmerizing you with its picturesque surroundings, Chikmagalur will also satisfy the coffee lover in you. Surrounded by numerous coffee gardens, you can try trekking here to explore the wonderland. Peacocks are also a part of these grand plantations. As we mentioned at the beginning, Chikmagalur is the place where coffee was first introduced to India. So it automatically becomes a must-visit.