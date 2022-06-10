Lifestyle

5 Roald Dahl books that every child must read

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 10, 2022, 07:37 pm 2 min read

Roald Dahl's books are a must-read for every kid. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

British novelist and short-story writer, Roald Dahl, is regarded as one of the greatest storytellers for children in the 20th century. His books are known for their unsentimental and grim mood complete with villainous adults up against innocent child characters. If you are looking to get your child started on reading, Dahl's books are just perfect. Here are five books you can pick up.

#1 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

This is the story of a poor boy whose goodness and innocence earn him an opportunity to meet Willy Wonka, a famous chocolatier, and visit his factory. Little Charlie visits the world's most amazing chocolate factory with his oldest grandparent. This novel is perhaps his best among all other children's literature. It has also been adapted into films and musical productions.

#2 Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator

Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator is the sequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and tells the story of Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka traveling in the Great Glass Elevator, to embark upon new adventures. From becoming space pirates to meeting the President of the United States to saving Charlie's grandparents from vanishing, the duo experiences a lot in this book.

#3 Fantastic Mr. Fox

Three mean farmers--Fat Boggis, squat Bunce, and skinny Bean--join forces to catch Mr. Fox and his family for stealing food from their farmlands. Mr. Fox is not one to surrender. Just when the farmers think it is the end of Fox, he hatches a fantastic plan to save himself. Through this story, Dahl stresses that sometimes it becomes necessary to break moral laws.

#4 Matilda

Matilda has also been adapted into a Hollywood film and has had several stage adaptations over the years. Published in 1988, it is the story of a prodigious child called Matilda Wormwood who's absolutely different from her family members. While they love to watch TV, she likes to read. Soon she discovers she has telekinesis. How will she utilize her powers?

#5 The BFG

The Big Friendly Giant, or BFG, is another beloved children's book from Dahl. The nice giant captures good dreams and at night gives them to children; he speaks in ''gobblefunk.'' Sophie is an orphan who sees The BFG giving good dreams to children in a building from her orphanage. The giant discovers Sophie looking at him and takes her to his cave.