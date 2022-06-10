Lifestyle

What Kylie Jenner eats and does to stay fit

Written by Sneha Das Jun 10, 2022, 06:57 pm 3 min read

Kylie Jenner has two kids but looks as stunning as ever in all her Insta pictures. (Photo credit: Instagram@kyliejenner)

Popular American social media personality, model, and businesswoman Kylie Jenner gives us some serious fitness goals with her beautiful hourglass figure. Though Kylie is not a fitness freak like her other siblings, she still manages to stay fit and healthy. Jenner is a mother to two--four-year-old daughter Stormi and four-month-old son Wolf. Here we reveal some secrets about her diet and fitness routine.

Organic food Kylie eats organic food and avoids dairy

Kylie eats as much fresh and organic produce as possible to stay healthy and fit. She avoids fast food and focuses on eating organic chicken, fish, and lots of green vegetables and fruits including kale, and apples. Kylie suddenly became intolerant to dairy and stopped having it. That automatically helped her shed weight. She prefers her coffee made with a coconut milk-based collagen creamer.

Meals She starts her day by drinking fresh celery juice

Kylie usually starts her day by drinking about 16 oz. of fresh celery juice. After 30 minutes, she has her breakfast which consists of seasoned eggs, smashed avocado, and bacon. She has organic pressed juice and kale salad with chicken or tacos and guacamole for lunch. Her dinner usually comprises chicken, prawns, or fish with vegetables and rice, sushi, or rocket pasta.

Home-cooked meals Kylie prefers home-cooked meals

Kylie usually avoids junk food and prefers eating home-cooked meals. Home-cooked meals keep her weight in check and prevent the risk of harmful diseases. In a 2016 interview, Kylie said, "I like to make burgers. I also make spaghetti because my mom is obsessed with spaghetti. It's the first thing I learned to cook." "I make different kinds of potatoes also," she added.

Training She likes running and focuses on HIIT and resistance training

Kylie and the other Kardashians work out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. Not a big fan of workouts, Kylie prefers running as cardio when she doesn't go to the gym. She also does a lot of resistance training and High-intensity interval training (HIIT). She works out her upper body one-two times weekly and her lower body at least twice a week to stay toned.

Routine Kylie's workout routine

The workout routine that Kylie sticks to includes 10 minutes of warm-up followed by running up the hill, side lunges, forward lunges, and skater lunges. Next, she focuses on bicep curls, lateral dumbbell raises, dumbbell rows, crunches, and planks. After this, she does ball throws, lat pulldown, and stability ball leg curl. She ends with wood chops, and mountain climbers and then cools down.