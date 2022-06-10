Lifestyle

5 things you can do to prevent hair fall

Written by Sneha Das Jun 10, 2022

Keep your scalp healthy and clean to prevent hair fall.

Hair fall is a common problem among both men and women these days and it can be caused due to several factors including hormonal changes, heredity, stress, medical conditions, and aging. On average, most people lose around 50-100 strands of hair every day. However, you can treat hair fall by making a few tweaks to your lifestyle and taking proper care of your mane.

Heating tools like curling irons, hairdryers, and straighteners can dehydrate the follicles and make them prone to damage and hair loss. Frequent use of these tools can wick away moisture from your strands, making them dry and brittle. Such hair can break off easily. Use a heat protectant every time you use any of these heating tools to style your hair.

#2 Use a soft wooden hair brush

Avoid plastic hairbrushes and invest in a soft wooden hairbrush with natural fibers to prevent your hair from getting frizzy and dry. Wooden combs help healthy hair oils to spread out evenly onto your hair. They are also better at massaging your hair, thus improving blood circulation, which in turn boosts hair growth. You won't face the problem of static also anymore.

#3 Use a mild shampoo

Shampooing your hair helps to eliminate excess oil and dirt from the scalp. However, avoid overwashing your hair as sulfates and various other ingredients in shampoos can make your mane frizzy, dry, and fragile, leading to hair loss. It is recommended to use a mild, sulfate-free, and organic shampoo to prevent any product build-up which is a major reason for hair fall.

#4 Massage your scalp with essential oils

Stress is a huge reason why hair fall has become a part of our lives. Practice meditation to get rid of anxiety and stress. Essential oils are also great at calming you down. Massage your scalp with rosemary or lavender essential oil. The fragrance can take away all your stress. Always mix the essential oil with a carrier oil to avoid irritation.

#5 Change your hairstyle

If you have a habit of tying up your hair at all times, then stop now. When you tie your hair into a ponytail or a bun, the hair is pulled from the scalp, weakening the roots and eventually leading to hair fall. Leave your tresses open once in a while. Try wearing beachy waves, a low messy bun, or loose braids.