Lifestyle

5 ways to make thin hair voluminous

5 ways to make thin hair voluminous

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 05, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Let’s get into how to make your thin hair look voluminous.

The thickness of your hair is determined genetically. So, you can't alter its natural form. But you can definitely do a few things to make your thin hair look more voluminous. These are simple things that you can do right from the comfort of your home without having to spend much. Here are some ways to make thin hair look voluminous.

#1 Get a good haircut

Get your hair cut regularly. A cut will prevent your hair from being weighed down, thus preventing a flat look on the head. Ask the hairdresser to give a haircut that accentuates your best features and makes your hair look bouncy and fuller. Notably, layers and bangs can help add dimension to your face and add volume to thin hair.

#2 Sleep with a high bun

Here's a hack. Before going to bed at night, wash and dry your hair. Now pull your hair up and make a high bun on the crown of your head. The secret to adding more volume is to keep the bun loose and tie with a soft scrunchie. Just brush your mane well the next morning and you are ready to go.

#3 Flip your parting

Try changing the parting of your hair for instant volume. This trick can be done within minutes. It is advisable to keep changing the parting regularly since wearing the same parting for a long time leads to hair loss around it. This happens because your hair is getting weighed down from one place, making the roots weaker.

#4 Blow dry

Blow drying is an easy and quick way to add volume that lasts longer. Identify the direction you want to lay your hair in, flip it in the opposite direction and now go in with the blow dryer. This will make your roots stand up straight, adding more volume. Stylists recommend blow drying directly into the scalp. Finish with a mousse.

#5 Backcombing

Backcombing is a little technical but is a good way to add volume. You need a tail comb for this. Divide your front hair into portions. Backcomb one section and smooth out from the top. Do this with all the sections and set with pins. Use a serum or a hair spray to achieve a smooth look.