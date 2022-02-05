Lifestyle

5 weekend destinations near Kolkata

Written by Lahari Basu Feb 05, 2022

These weekend getaways from Kolkata are great for rejuvenating after a tiring week.

Living in Kolkata, are you tired of visiting Shantiniketan and Mandarmani every time you think of weekend trips? Fret not! We have got you covered with some offbeat weekend getaways near the City of Joy. Check out these amazing destinations, including beaches, hills, and plains, just a train ride away from Kolkata that will help you re-energize over the weekend.

#1 Sundarbans

Sundarbans, the largest delta and also the largest Mangrove Forest in the world, is a feast for your eyes. If you are lucky, you may also see the Royal Bengal Tigers here. This UNESCO World Heritage Site got its name from one of the mangrove plants known as Sundari. Sundarbans have also been listed among the finalists in the New 7 Wonders of Nature.

#2 Shankarpur

This beach is still very less visited and, therefore, clean and pristine. Though charmingly fringed by some evergreen shrubs and eucalyptus trees, the sea waters have been encroaching the land slowly. This is a place perfect for some digital detox. Take a stroll on the beach, watch fishermen at work, and experience an uninterrupted sunrise/sunset at the Bay of Bengal.

#3 Roopark Village

Roopark Village, Panchalingeswar, is an exceptional tribal village resort that offers an ideal pastoral experience. Far away from the madding crowd of the city, the quaint mud and thatch lodgings in the resort capture the spirit of nature with the perfect tribal craftsmanship and way of living. You can go bird watching and visit Shiva Temple in Panchalingeshwar Hills, Deokund Falls, and Chandipur beach.

#4 Kiriburu and Meghataburu

These twin towns near the Odisha-Jharkhand border are situated within four kilometers of each other. They fall in the mining area under SAIL and both towns boast of hills and forests. The weather remains pleasant throughout the year and can be an ideal weekend getaway from Kolkata. You can visit the local waterfalls, Fulbari River, Kiriburu Sunset Garden, Meghataburu viewpoint, and the Saranda forest.

#5 Purulia

The lush green landscape, grassy hills, and dense forests make Purulia a perfect getaway with a rustic ambiance to peace-seeking city dwellers. A part of the Chota Nagpur plateau, the landscape here is rocky. The tourism of Purulia centers around its archeological excavations and the relics of ancient temples. You can spend time experiencing the exquisite Purulia Chhau dance.