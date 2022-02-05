Lifestyle

Basant Panchami 2022: Some facts about the spring festival

Feb 05, 2022

Basant Panchami marks the preparation for the arrival of the spring season.

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on Basant Panchami. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated each year on the Panchami Tithi or the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. Basant means spring, while Panchami means fifth in English. This year, the festival falls on February 5.

#1 Marks the beginning of spring

Known as the king of all seasons, Hrituraj (spring) brings relief from the cold of winter and allows crops to grow well. With blooming mustard flowers, the yellow color symbolizes light, energy, and prosperity. It is thus considered an auspicious time to embark on new journeys, such as marriage. Basant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for Holi, celebrated after forty days.

#2 Saraswati Puja

The day of Basant Panchami is also known as Saraswati Jayanti and is dedicated to Saraswati, the Hindu Goddess of knowledge, arts, music, wisdom, and learning. As per popular belief, Goddess Saraswati was born on this day, hence people worship her to achieve wisdom. Saraswati Puja is a festival celebrated largely in east India, especially in West Bengal and Bihar.

#3 A student celebration

This day is significant for Vidya Arambha, the ritual of introducing little children to formal education. Almost all schools and colleges conduct Saraswati Puja on this day, and students take an entire day off from their studies. Students and teachers wear new clothes, offer prayers to the goddess, and various programs are organized to celebrate the joyous day.

#4 Significance of the yellow color

The color yellow has great implications in the celebration of Basant Panchami as it marks the harvest time of mustard that has yellow blooms. Yellow is also said to be Goddess Saraswati's favorite color. Girls also wear yellow attire in honor of the goddess. A dish called basanti pulao, which is yellow in color, is prepared at schools as an offering to the goddess.

#5 Other celebrations

In north India, especially in Punjab, Basant Panchami is celebrated as a festival of kites. In Rajasthan, people wear jasmine garlands to mark the occasion. The Hindu community in Bali, Indonesia, also celebrates the day calling it "Hari Raya Saraswati" as students worship the deity and take an off from studies. This day also marks the beginning of the 210-day long Balinese Pawukon calendar.