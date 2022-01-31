Lifestyle

How to choose the right detangling brush

Written by Sneha Das

A detangling brush is an instant pain-free solution to healthy and tangle-free hair.

Haven't we all cried in pain due to the tug and pull of our comb, so much so that you started dreading the process? The detangling brush was invented precisely to overcome this problem. People who have used it, swear by a detangling brush. It promises to treat your tresses with care, minimizing additional damage. Let's learn more about it.

Definition What is a detangling brush?

Detangling brushes are specially designed for long and thick hair that is prone to knotting and tangling. These brushes don't tug and pull at your hair much, thus minimizing damage and hair loss. They are available for different hair textures and lengths and can be used on wet or dry hair. Here's how you can choose the best detangling brush.

Quality Buy a high-quality brush with plastic and cone-shaped bristles

Invest in a good high-quality detangling brush with firm bristles that won't lose its shape. The firm bristles will ensure that you easily remove the knots without causing any hair breakage. Also, choose cone-shaped bristles that are smooth and made of plastic. Regular hairbrushes work against your hair grain while cone-shaped detangling brushes glide easily through your hair strands making it smooth and tangle-free.

Bristles Detangler brush for dry hair

A detangler brush with varying lengths of bristles works best for dry and tangled hair as it separates your hair strands perfectly. It does not pull down your hair or cause breakage, making the detangling process much easier. Also, buy a detangling brush with rounded tips to ensure less breakage. Beaded tips with sharp bristles can pull out some loose hair while detangling.

Style Paddle style detangling brush for styling

Paddle style detangling brushes are not only perfect for a great blow out but also give you a tangle-free and straight hair look. It is the most common type of detangling brush with a big oval or rectangular head and handles that come in varying lengths. Make sure the bristles are wide-spaced and made with both metal and plastic with dense and sparse placements.

Brush type An all-round brush for dry and wet detangling

Whether your hair is wet or dry, a good all-round detangling brush must be able to glide through your hair easily irrespective of the dryness or wetness. Wet hair is more fragile and prone to breakage. Therefore, buy a gentle brush with separate bristles that will rescue you from the fear of washing your hair and make it look silky, and detangled.

Information Choose a wet detangling brush for curly hair

A wet brush works best for curly hair by not only detangling the strands but also improving blood circulation. Choose one with flexible bristles and soft tips that makes the process of detangling easier and faster without causing any split ends, hair loss, or breakage.