What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rekindled hopes of Amaravati being Andhra Pradesh's capital by laying the foundation stone for multiple projects worth ₹58,000 crore.

The projects include the Legislative Assembly, the Secretariat, the high court, and the judicial officers' residences.

He also laid the foundation for nine central projects totaling ₹5,028 crore, including DRDO's missile testing center (₹1,459 crore) in Nagayalanka, unity mall in Vizag (₹100 crore), Guntakal-Mallappa Gate Rail overbridge (₹293 crore), and six national highway projects (₹3,680 crore).