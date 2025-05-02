Modi relaunches Amaravati; lays foundation stone for projects worth ₹58,000cr
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rekindled hopes of Amaravati being Andhra Pradesh's capital by laying the foundation stone for multiple projects worth ₹58,000 crore.
The projects include the Legislative Assembly, the Secretariat, the high court, and the judicial officers' residences.
He also laid the foundation for nine central projects totaling ₹5,028 crore, including DRDO's missile testing center (₹1,459 crore) in Nagayalanka, unity mall in Vizag (₹100 crore), Guntakal-Mallappa Gate Rail overbridge (₹293 crore), and six national highway projects (₹3,680 crore).
Twitter Post
Modi lays foundation stone
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and dedicates to the Nation - various projects for the development of Amaravati capital city, roads, defence, railways & industrial infrastructure projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu… pic.twitter.com/piFwAEmM3V
Historical context
Amaravati's journey from ancient capital to modern revival
The concept to revive Amaravati, the glorious capital of the Satavahana dynasty, was conceived after the division of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014.
The former government under CM N Chandrababu Naidu had in 2014 envisioned Amaravati as a futuristic capital situated strategically between Vijayawada and Guntur.
For this, over 33,000 acres of fertile agricultural land were pooled from almost 30,000 farmers across 29 villages.
Initial plan
Naidu's vision for Amaravati as futuristic capital
In return, farmers were promised land plots post-development along with monetary benefits and long-term prosperity.
But its progress was interrupted in 2019, when the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed office, which brought the Amaravati project to a standstill.
The new regime floated a three-capital idea with Amaravati as the legislative capital and Visakhapatnam as the executive hub.
The move triggered widespread protests by farmers who had given up their land for development.
Revival efforts
Naidu's return and renewed focus on Amaravati development
When Naidu returned to power in 2024 with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in tow, Amaravati was back in the spotlight.
Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar assured villagers development would now be inclusive.
The state government is also considering acquiring more land, up to 40,000 acres, to expand the Amaravati plan into a megacity integrating adjacent municipalities like Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalli and Mangalagiri.
Inspo
We'll get it done: Naidu
Developed on more than 217 square kilometers of land, Amaravati draws influence from Amsterdam, Singapore, and Tokyo.
At the Amaravati relaunch, CM Naidu expressed his complete support for Prime Minister Modi, saying, "Modiji hum aapke saath hain, Andhra Pradesh ke 5 crore log aapke saath hain, poora desh aapke saath hain."
He also asked the PM to return to Amaravati in three years to officially open the completed capital, saying, "We'll get it done.