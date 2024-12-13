Man flies from Kuwait to Andhra to kill daughter's abuser
Anjaneya Prasad, a 35-year-old migrant worker from Kuwait, has been accused of murdering his relative in Obulavaripalli, Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh. The victim, P Anjaneyulu (59), was allegedly killed with an iron rod during the night of December 6 and 7. Prasad alleged that Anjaneyulu sexually abused his minor daughter, and the local police failed to act on her complaint.
Accused returns to Kuwait, admits crime in video
After the incident, Prasad returned to Kuwait and released a video admitting his involvement in the crime. In the video, he reiterated his accusation that Anjaneyulu had sexually abused his daughter and expressed frustration at local police's alleged inaction. The police officer, N Sudhakar, confirmed these details to PTI.
Daughter's abuse allegations ignored, claims Prasad
Prasad's 12-year-old daughter was staying with her grandparents in India before she moved in with her aunt, Lakshmi. It was during this time that she was allegedly molested by Lakshmi's father-in-law while she slept. The girl told Lakshmi about the incident but was asked to keep quiet. When Prasad's wife, Chandrakala, learned about the abuse, she filed a complaint with local police, who allegedly let the accused off with a warning. Police have filed a case against Prasad.