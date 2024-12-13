Summarize Simplifying... In short A man named Prasad flew from Kuwait to India to confront his daughter's alleged abuser, Anjaneyulu.

His daughter, who was living with relatives in India, claimed she was molested by Anjaneyulu, but her pleas were ignored.

Despite his wife filing a complaint, local police only issued a warning to the accused, leading Prasad to take matters into his own hands.

The victim was allegedly killed with an iron rod

Man flies from Kuwait to Andhra to kill daughter's abuser

By Snehil Singh 12:17 pm Dec 13, 202412:17 pm

What's the story Anjaneya Prasad, a 35-year-old migrant worker from Kuwait, has been accused of murdering his relative in Obulavaripalli, Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh. The victim, P Anjaneyulu (59), was allegedly killed with an iron rod during the night of December 6 and 7. Prasad alleged that Anjaneyulu sexually abused his minor daughter, and the local police failed to act on her complaint.

Accused returns to Kuwait, admits crime in video

After the incident, Prasad returned to Kuwait and released a video admitting his involvement in the crime. In the video, he reiterated his accusation that Anjaneyulu had sexually abused his daughter and expressed frustration at local police's alleged inaction. The police officer, N Sudhakar, confirmed these details to PTI.

Daughter's abuse allegations ignored, claims Prasad

Prasad's 12-year-old daughter was staying with her grandparents in India before she moved in with her aunt, Lakshmi. It was during this time that she was allegedly molested by Lakshmi's father-in-law while she slept. The girl told Lakshmi about the incident but was asked to keep quiet. When Prasad's wife, Chandrakala, learned about the abuse, she filed a complaint with local police, who allegedly let the accused off with a warning. Police have filed a case against Prasad.