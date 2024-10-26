Summarize Simplifying... In short Kanaka Raju, a late tribal dance maestro, dedicated over 40 years to preserving the Gussadi dance, a unique tradition performed by men during the Dandari festival.

Despite receiving no financial gain, Raju trained young Adivasi dancers and showcased the dance on national platforms, including Republic Day celebrations.

Posthumously awarded the Padma Shri, Raju's wish was for the government to support the continuation and revival of this culturally significant dance form.

Gussadi dancer Kanaka Raju has passed away

How late Kanaka Raju preserved the tribal dance form Gussadi

By Isha Sharma 03:06 pm Oct 26, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Renowned dance maestro Kanaka Raju passed away on Friday due to age-related ailments. He was in his early 80s. Raju's demise is being mourned by several stalwarts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called him a "prolific dancer and cultural icon" in his tribute on X. Raju, who hailed from Telangana's Marlawai village, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 for his efforts in preserving the tribal folk dance form Gussadi. He reportedly dedicated 60 years to it!

Cultural heritage

Gussadi dance: A unique tradition of the Raj Gond tribe

Gussadi dance is a rare tradition that is performed only by men during the Dandari festival, which usually starts after Deepavali and continues for 10 days. The dancers wear a fancy dress with a cap made of around 1,500 peacock feathers and animal skin tied to their waists. The dance is native to his Raj Gond tribe and Raju spent over 40 years teaching it to the youth.

National stage

Raju's performances at Republic Day celebrations

Raju often led cultural troupes to Delhi, displaying young Adivasi dancers he trained. He had also performed at Republic Day celebrations on the Andhra Pradesh state tableau before eminent personalities like former President APJ Abdul Kalam and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Despite its cultural importance, Raju had once said the art form didn't give him any financial benefits.

Raju's wish

Raju had expressed his wish for the preservation of Gussadi

Shortly after winning the Padma Shri, Raju spoke to The Print and said, "This award has introduced me and my tradition to the country. I just want the government to help us continue this traditional dance form and not let it die." "The government should support us financially and in all ways to continue this tradition — that's all I want." May he rest in peace.