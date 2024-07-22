In short Simplifying... In short A Telangana official, Sabharwal, sparked controversy with her comments on the disability quota in civil services, drawing criticism from Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and disability rights activists.

Controversy over reservation for differently-abled individuals

Telangana official's post on IAS disability quota sparks row

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:25 pm Jul 22, 202403:25 pm

What's the story A senior bureaucrat in Telangana, Smita Sabharwal, has ignited a controversy by questioning the necessity of reservation for differently-abled individuals in the All India Services. This comes amidst an ongoing debate over the appointment of probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar under disability criteria. Sabharwal's remarks were made on social media platform X, where she drew parallels between government officials and professions such as pilots and surgeons.

Criticism erupts

Backlash over Sabharwal's remarks

Sabharwal's comments have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and disability rights activists. Chaturvedi labeled Sabharwal's view as "pathetic" and "exclusionary," stating it was interesting to see bureaucrats showing their limited thoughts and privilege. The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), Telangana unit, also expressed its disapproval of Sabharwal's remarks, calling for action against her.

Official's defense

Sabharwal responds to criticism

In response to the backlash, Sabharwal urged rights activists to examine why the disability quota has not been implemented in sectors like Indian Police Service and defense. She stated that her point was that IAS is no different from these sectors. Responding directly to Chaturvedi's comments, she highlighted her 24 years of service and questioned "if bureaucrats do not speak on pertinent issues of governance, then who will?"

Ongoing dispute

Debate on Sabharawal's remarks

Despite Sabharwal's defense, Chaturvedi continued to criticize her view, stating that she had never seen bureaucrats criticizing the misuse of reservations such as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/Non creamy layer or Disabilities. Senior Supreme Court Advocate Karuna Nundy also joined the criticism against Sabharwal's post, calling it ignorant and stating that most disabilities have no impact on stamina or intelligence.

Background

Puja Khedkar controversy explained

To recall, Khedkar, a 2022 batch officer, first made headlines when she was accused of misusing her power by using a red siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car while on probation. Amid the row, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Khedkar and issued a show cause notice for the cancellation of her candidature.