Next Article

Narendra Modi embarked on a 10-day tour spanning 12 states and union territories

PM Modi kicks off 10-day tour from Telangana

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:28 pm Mar 04, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a 10-day tour spanning 12 states and union territories to attend 29 inauguration and foundation stone laying programs ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. His journey began in Telangana, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects valued at over Rs. 62,000 crore in Adilabad. Later, he is scheduled to visit Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited in Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam and address a public gathering in Chennai before heading to Hyderabad.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Modi's multistate visit comes just after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 195 candidates for the 2024 polls. The PM has been actively touring different states, inaugurating projects, and showcasing his government's achievements over the past decade, in preparation for the general elections. Notably, the Modi government set a goal of winning 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats and is working to win 400 for the National Democratic Alliance.

In Adilabad

Modi hits out at INDIA over nepotism, corruption

During his address in Adilabad, the PM targeted the opposition coalition—the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—over nepotism and corruption. "The leaders of the INDI alliance, deeply engrossed in corruption, nepotism and appeasement, are...nervous. When I question their 'Parivarvad' (dynasty politics), they have started saying that Modi has no family," he said. "140 crore people of the country are my family... Every poor person...is my family. Those who have no one, they...belong to Modi... Modi belongs to them," he added.

Modi's statement

Telangana is saying 'abki baar, 400 paar': PM

During the rally, the PM also said, "BJP is committed to the development of the nation. That is why, even the people of Telangana are saying 'abki baar, 400 paar'." "They (Opposition) keep talking about elections... Yesterday...I sat down with all the ministers, senior secretaries, and officials of the Government of India—the top team of around 125 people. I didn't discuss elections,"he said. "I elaborately discussed the action plan for the 'Viksit Bharat Nirman'," he added.

Twitter Post

Watch PM Modi's speech here

Itinerary details

Modi's schedule in Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar

After his Telangana-Tamil Nadu visit, the PM on Tuesday will head to Odisha to launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 19,600 crore at Chandikhole, Jajpur. On Wednesday, he will be in West Bengal to lay the foundation stone for numerous connectivity projects in Kolkata worth Rs. 15,400 crore. Later that day, Modi will visit Bihar's Bettiah to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs. 12,800 crore.

General elections

Modi's nationwide tour

According to Modi's schedule he will also visit, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan. Modi's itinerary also includes inaugurating the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, unveiling a statue of legendary Ahom army commander Lachit Borphukan in Assam's Jorhat and attending a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) program in Delhi.

Information

MCC to be enforced soon

As the election dates are expected to be announced shortly, the Model Code of Conduct, governed by the Election Commission of India, will be enforced soon. Under this code, the government is prohibited from introducing or announcing any new projects or schemes until a new government is established.