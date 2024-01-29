Uttarakhand to pass UCC bill in February: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that a five-member expert committee — formed to prepare a draft for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — will submit the draft on Friday. After this, the government will introduce a bill in the Assembly to implement the UCC. "Bringing a Uniform Civil Code was our pledge to the people...," the CM said in a video statement on X (formerly Twitter).
Why does this story matter?
UCC aims to unify laws across different faiths and tribes, covering areas like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance. It has long been a constant in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto. Alongside the construction of a Ram Mandir and the abrogation of Article 370 (which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir), UCC has been a focus area for the party. Ram Mandir construction and the abrogation of Article 370 have already taken place.
1-day special session to pass UCC bill
In his statement, Dhami said: "We formed a committee in the leadership of Justice Ranjana Desai..." "The committee has finished its work... they will submit the draft on February 2, after which we will assess it. We will put it in front of the cabinet...," the CM added. He also said that a special one-day assembly session will be held on February 5 to discuss and pass the UCC bill.
Watch: Dhami's statement on UCC draft
UCC to be implemented before LS polls: Dhami
In a previous statement on X, Dhami expressed his government's resolve to implement the UCC before Lok Sabha elections. "Our government has always been committed to implementing the UCC in the state in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One India, Best India' before the elections...," he said. In 2022, Dhami announced plans to implement UCC in the state during the inaugural cabinet meeting.
Read Dhami's statement here
Expert panel chaired by retired SC justice
On May 27, 2022, an expert committee was formed to draft the UCC. Chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, the committee comprises Delhi High Court Justice Pramod Kohli, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, and social worker Manu Gaur. The committee's report is said to emphasize the importance of gender equality and equal rights for daughters concerning ancestral properties.
Gujarat and Assam likely to follow suit
According to reports, after the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly passes the UCC bill, two other BJP-ruled states—Gujarat and Assam—will likely pass similar bills in their Assemblies. If all goes as planned, three states will enact the Uniform Civil Code before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reports said.