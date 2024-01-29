Context

Why does this story matter?

UCC aims to unify laws across different faiths and tribes, covering areas like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance. It has long been a constant in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto. Alongside the construction of a Ram Mandir and the abrogation of Article 370 (which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir), UCC has been a focus area for the party. Ram Mandir construction and the abrogation of Article 370 have already taken place.

In the assembly

1-day special session to pass UCC bill

In his statement, Dhami said: "We formed a committee in the leadership of Justice Ranjana Desai..." "The committee has finished its work... they will submit the draft on February 2, after which we will assess it. We will put it in front of the cabinet...," the CM added. He also said that a special one-day assembly session will be held on February 5 to discuss and pass the UCC bill.

Twitter Post

Watch: Dhami's statement on UCC draft

Poll plank

UCC to be implemented before LS polls: Dhami

In a previous statement on X, Dhami expressed his government's resolve to implement the UCC before Lok Sabha elections. "Our government has always been committed to implementing the UCC in the state in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One India, Best India' before the elections...," he said. In 2022, Dhami announced plans to implement UCC in the state during the inaugural cabinet meeting.

Twitter Post

Read Dhami's statement here

2022

Expert panel chaired by retired SC justice

On May 27, 2022, an expert committee was formed to draft the UCC. Chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, the committee comprises Delhi High Court Justice Pramod Kohli, former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, and social worker Manu Gaur. The committee's report is said to emphasize the importance of gender equality and equal rights for daughters concerning ancestral properties.

Insights

Gujarat and Assam likely to follow suit

According to reports, after the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly passes the UCC bill, two other BJP-ruled states—Gujarat and Assam—will likely pass similar bills in their Assemblies. If all goes as planned, three states will enact the Uniform Civil Code before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reports said.